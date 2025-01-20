Kicking off the season in style! Buckinghamshire housebuilder supports local football team with £1,000 kit donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local housebuilder is helping a Buckinghamshire football team kick off the new season in style – with brand-new kits worth £1,000.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Woburn View on Newport Road, has demonstrated its support for a grassroots football team by donating £1,000 for the Woburn & Wavendon Football Club’s match kits.

The club is run by volunteers and supports children across Milton Keynes, aged eight to sixteen, to be active and enjoy a team building sport in a safe community environment.

The housebuilder is providing the whole team with new kits, including shirts for both home and away fixtures, in the team’s signature colours.

Tony Moore, Manager of Woburn & Wavendon Football Club, said: “We’re delighted to have Redrow South Midlands show their support by sponsoring our fantastic new kits.

“Our club is focused on developing grassroots football and we’re delighted to be empowering local girls to pick up the sport. We’ve already seen a huge increase in its popularity, especially among girls, and are proud to be providing the younger generation in Milton Keynes with opportunities to thrive.

“As volunteers, we rely heavily on the support of local organisations – and on behalf of the whole team, we would like to say a big thank you and we look forward to welcoming the Redrow South Midlands team come to watch us play soon.”

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Local football clubs developing home-grown talent play an integral part of community life, so we are proud to be able to offer our support to the Woburn & Wavendon Football Club as part of our commitment to creating thriving communities.

“Playing sport is a great way to improve physical and mental wellbeing, while bringing people together through a love of the game. Grassroots football is more than just a sport, it’s a space where young children are offered a fun and safe learning environment in which they are empowered to develop key life skills, from team building to communicating effectively – skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.

“We are committed to positively impacting the area surrounding Woburn View, in a way that benefits people of all ages, and the community groups that help make Woburn Sands a great place to live. We look forward to seeing the team in action soon – go team!”

The sponsorship forms part of Redrow’s ongoing commitment to promote health and wellbeing in the community.

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good local schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.

To find out more about Woburn View, please call 01908 036847 or visit the website.