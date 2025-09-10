Juvenile shag surprises rescuers after turning up in landlocked county

Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital has cared for a juvenile shag (Gulosus aristotelis), a coastal seabird only rarely admitted to the hospital and unusual to find inland.

The young bird was discovered in a Hertfordshire garden after colliding with a window. Disorientated and hungry, it was brought to Tiggywinkles, where it was treated for a head trauma injury. After 14 days of supportive care and recovery, the shag was safely released at a local reservoir close to the rescue site.

Shags are expert fish divers and strong fliers, but unlike their close relatives, cormorants, they very rarely stray inland. Spotting one in Hertfordshire - a landlocked county nestled in the Chiltern Hills and more than 40 miles from the nearest coast - is an unusual occurrence.

“While we do occasionally see shags at Tiggywinkles, it’s still a rare admission,” said Sharon Jacobs, Head Wildlife Vet Nurse at Tiggywinkles. “They are birds of the coast, so to find one here in the heart of the countryside is always remarkable. Thankfully, this juvenile responded well to treatment and was safely returned to the wild.” Tiggywinkles, one of the world’s busiest wildlife hospitals, treats more than 13,000 wild animals each year, from garden birds to rare and unusual species.

For more information, visit www.tiggywinkles.com