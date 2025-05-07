Joyous May Day celebrations

May Day Dance

May Day was welcomed in Buckingham with the joyful sights and sounds of music and dancing, as over 300 children from local primary schools gathered to celebrate this much-loved tradition.

The annual event brought together students from Bourton Meadow Academy, Lace Hill Academy, George Grenville Academy, Buckingham Primary School, and Akeley Wood School.

The event was held at Bourton Meadow Academy and was officially opened by Buckingham’s Town Crier, Patrick Laws, setting the tone for a vibrant and festive morning. Children performed a selection of traditional country and maypole dances to a large crowd of spectators in the glorious spring sunshine.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, commented “I would like to thank all the schools for attending. The children danced beautifully, with real enthusiasm and confidence—it was an extremely well-attended event. I would also like to thank everyone involved in organising the celebrations. Their dedication to preserving and sharing these traditions is truly joyous, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”