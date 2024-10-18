Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday 11 October, seven comedians – led by Jon Richardson – came together to entertain an audience of over 1,000 people at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre and raise money for charity.

The Jon Richardson & Friends Comedy Night was held in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. Inspired by Jon’s friendship with local Aylesbury man Martin Hywood, who lives with limb girdle muscular dystrophy, the comedy night raised £43,408 through ticket sales as well as donations and a raffle on the night.

Stand-up comedian and TV personality Jon Richardson compered the show and was joined by a star-studded line-up of comedy friends. The first half of the show featured a rising star on the comedy circuit, Louise Young; ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalist, Kojo Anim; and comedian, actor, writer and presenter, Tim Vine. They were followed in the second half by Ivo Graham, known for his witty, self-depreciating humour; top political comedian Matt Forde and leading stand-up comedian, writer and podcaster Suzi Ruffell.

Jon’s involvement with the charity started several years ago when he met his friend Martin Hywood at a Leeds United football match. Martin, from Aylesbury, lives with limb girdle muscular dystrophy, a rare progressive condition which causes his muscles to weaken over time. In addition to raising money through events like this comedy night, Jon has helped to increase awareness by supporting Muscular Dystrophy UK and talking about muscle wasting conditions.

“Martin and I have been mates for years and it's a pleasure for me to support him and Muscular Dystrophy UK in this way,” said Jon Richardson.

Following his diagnosis in 1996, Martin and his family walked a mile in 2012 and raised £1,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Since then, he has gained a huge team of support and in 2018 made his commitment to the charity and to raising funds official by becoming a Muscular Dystrophy UK Family Fund – Hywood’s Heroes. The £43,408 raised from this comedy night brings the total raised by Hywood’s Heroes over the last six years to £300,600.

Speaking about the event, Martin Hywood said: “I’m the biggest comedy fan in the world and I honestly think we exceeded my expectations with this line-up. I have so many people to thank – my family and friends who came along to support, everyone who volunteered on the night, my Muscular Dystrophy UK colleagues, people who donated raffle prizes, the theatre staff, and of course all the comedians who generously donated their time. Finally, my mate, Jon Richardson, who I will forever be in debt to for the kindness he has shown me. I’m so chuffed about how much was raised to help the charity fund research and support, but also hope that the event helped to increase awareness of muscular dystrophy.”

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org