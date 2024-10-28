Join family fun afternoon at Aylesbury's annual Festival of Lights Diwali celebration

The countdown is on to this year’s Festival of Lights - Diwali celebration in Aylesbury.

The event, first held in the town eight years ago, will take place on Sunday, November 3, at the Discover Bucks Museum in Church Street, Aylesbury. The annual event starts at noon with an afternoon of family fun for all ages.

Attractions include Dhol Movement, K’z Dance, Jay Kumar, Henna Art and Art of Living Yoga and, new this year, will be opening prayers presented by children taught by Swamini Chideka Ji of Arsha Dipa.

There will also be be a great selection of street food, snacks, henna, face painting and craft stalls with a finale featuring interactive Bollywood dance by Jay Kumar and team with a lantern procession moving through the museum gardens to the rhythm of the Dhol drums.

A spokesperson said: “There might be a chill in the air but we’ve got a way to heat things up. Come and join us at this year’s Festival of Lights in Aylesbury. You are assured a warm welcome.

“This community celebration is open to everyone, no matter what your age or culture, you can get involved. Would you love to have your hand henna painted, try yoga or learn a few Bollywood dance moves? Are you keen to see traditional Indian performances of music and dance?

“All this and more will be part of a fun-filled afternoon. However the venue has limited capacity, so we advise booking in advance.”

Aylesbury’s Festival of Lights is inspired by Diwali, a Hindu celebration that marks the power of light over darkness with, family, friends and neighbours joining together to share food, music and prayer. Homes are adorned with rangoli art and decorations, while people take the opportunity to dress in beautifully ornate, traditional costumes.

The spokesperson added: “Poonam Gupta had a vision to create a community event back in 2017. Since then, people from the local community have helped her to make it happen. This year, the trustees joining Poonam are Julia, Prasshy, Kelvin, Kishor and Ranjula as Patron. They have worked with funding partners, The Anson Charitable Trust, The Rothschild Foundation, Photo Hello, Discover Bucks Museum & Holy Cow Home & Tea to plan a joyous event for everyone to enjoy.”

Click here to book tickets.