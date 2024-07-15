It’s all New in Winslow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new Winslow Association for Business and Community – Winslow ABC met on Friday 12th July with Callum Anderson, the new Member of Parliament for the new constituency of Buckingham and Bletchley, to discuss High Street regeneration and how to bring back ‘community’ to the heart of the historic market town of Winslow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new railway station is due to open in just a few months and this will bring opportunities and issues, the traders in the town want to make sure that the Council and MP are working together with local business and local people.

Jeff Crisp commented: 'We want to see Winslow as a thriving community and not a forgotten backwater, we need investment to reinvigorate the Town. We have a great community, great ideas and a very positive attitude, we are therefore delighted that Callum has come here today to listen to our suggestions and to support our ambitions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Anderson MP responded: ‘I want to properly represent the local community and meeting local people at grass roots levels to hear their concerns and their solutions is essential, this is an important opportunity for me to support local traders.

Callum Anderson MP meets members of the Winslow Association for Business and Community

'I am really impressed with the new Winslow ABC and their positive approach to finding solutions, I will of course help and look forward to working with them over the coming years, as I know we can make a difference’.

Already Winslow ABC have initiated a new crime prevention initiative with Thames Valley Police, accessed Business grants for small businesses, set up social media groups enabling public interaction and have several meetings planned in the near future to discuss parking, local events, a major High street grant application.

See more on facebook Winslow ABC.