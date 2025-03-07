International Women’s Day: Meet the women working for our prison service

Despite public perception that it’s a male-dominated profession, there are now more women working for His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service than men. Currently, 55% of staff in post across HMPPS are women, including 41.7% of staff within prisons.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Accelerate Action’, with a call to speed up gender equality.

Women from very different roles discuss what that theme means to them, what some of the misconceptions are about their jobs and what advice they have for other women considering following in their footsteps.

The Prison Officer

Governor Laura Sapwell, HMP Bullingdon

Melissa Butcher, 25, has been a prison officer for three years. Prison officers work with a range of people and perform a variety of tasks – from keeping the prison safe and secure, to helping vulnerable people through a difficult time in their lives. What are some common misconceptions about working in HMPPS, and how would you challenge them? “I took part in Miss England 2024 where I placed 2nd runner up and won the Miss England sportswoman title - my main goal during the contest was raising awareness around women working in male dominated jobs and inspiring more women to join the service.

“People can perceive being a prison officer ‘a man’s job’. And a lot of people have the misconception that you must be big, rough and tough to do it, which is not the case.”

Can you describe a moment in your career where you felt particularly proud?

“I was in my local gym, on the treadmill and a lady came up to me with her daughter. She said she had seen the newspaper articles about me during my participation in Miss England last year and asked me many questions about what it is like to be a prison officer.

Prison Officer Melissa Butcher

“She said that she herself had the misconception that it would be too dangerous and after our conversation she told me she was going to apply - her exact words were ‘if you can do it, I can do it - you have inspired me.’”

What inspired you to join HMPPS, and what has kept you motivated in your role?

“I wanted to help aid rehabilitation as I have a passion to help others become the best they can be. I also joined as I enjoy a challenge and love the fact that no two days are ever the same in this job.”

How does your work contribute to making a difference in people’s lives?

“I can offer support and guidance to those in custody who want the chance to change their life and turn it around. Also, inspiring them to do something positive with their time in custody. This could be getting them into education or workshops which helps gain life experience for life outside of prison.” What advice would you give to other women considering a career in HMPPS? “Absolutely go for it! This job is so rewarding and gives you a great sense of job satisfaction. You can do anything you put your mind to, and it was the best decision I have ever made to join the service.”

The Dog Handler

Nina Bartle-Davison, 46, is a prison dog handler and has been with HMPPS for 25 years. She is also the founder of a foundation for retired prison dogs. The role of a dog handler is to ensure the correct handling of HMPPS’s dogs. Dog handlers usually live with, and care for, their own dogs.

What inspired you to join HMPPS, and what has kept you motivated in your role?

“A lot of my family worked for the prison service, and so it was an easy transition at a young age to settle into prison life. The prison service has given me and my family a good quality of life and living and having job security has been paramount.”

How does your work contribute to making a difference in people’s lives?

“I have worked closely with many prisoners over the years, and I have always provided the best service I could. I have had the pleasure on many occasions to see first-hand some of the changes I have contributed towards, however small, a change in the right direction is still change.”

Can you describe a moment in your career where you felt particularly proud?

“In 2019, I had to stand down my working dog for medical reasons, but I chose to keep her at home with me to live out the rest of her days in comfort. Due to lots of vet’s bills that followed I set up a foundation which has gone on to thrive and support retired prison dogs with medical bills, support and re-homing. I am immensely proud of what I have achieved having started it with £200 and an idea, sat at my kitchen table.”

How do you mentor and support the next generation of women in HMPPS?

“I like to instil good groundwork and a good foundation to build a career upon. Realistic expectations are a must and you must take the time to get to know your role well.”

The Operational Support Grade (OSG)

Shekeisha Wiggins, 33, is an Operational Support Grade (OSG). OSG’s help keep prisons running smoothly and safely. They perform a variety of security, visitor management and monitoring tasks.

What are some common misconceptions about working in HMPPS?

“The jobs isn't just about locking doors, it’s about rehabilitation, building relationships and helping offenders turn their lives around.”

Can you describe a moment in your career where you felt particularly proud?

“I recall reassuring a distressed mother who was worried about her son's first experience in prison. As a mother myself, I understand the heartache of imagining your child locked away. In a thoughtful conversation, I explained that our system emphasises rehabilitation, support and safety.”

What inspired you to join HMPPS, and what has kept you motivated in your role?

“What keeps me motivated is a deep passion for the work we do and its meaningful impact on society. I see firsthand how our effort not only contributes to community safety but also transform lives and gives individual a second chance, this drives me to excel, reinforcing my commitment to this career.”

What advice would you give to other women considering a career in HMPPS?

“My advice is to embrace your nurturing nature. Women can bring a unique empathy and perspective which can be vital in fostering rehabilitation and transforming the prison environment.”

The Governor

Laura Sapwell is a prison Governor at HMP Bullingdon. Prison governors manage prisons, remand centres and young offenders' institutions.

What inspired you to join HMPPS, and what has kept you motivated in your role?

“As a public service job, prisons are really overlooked, but it offered the structure, development and progression I was seeking in my career. Whilst the job has been extremely challenging at times, I’ve never wanted to do anything else. It’s an important job that needs to be done well, and that keeps me going.”

How does your work contribute to making a difference in people’s lives?

“As Governor, it’s my job to make sure the prison offers life-changing opportunities to prisoners. It’s my job to make sure the prison is secure and safe, but also providing the services and opportunities that will help prisoners make positive changes in their lives so that they don’t offend again.”

What are some common misconceptions about working in HMPPS, and how would you challenge them?

“Prisoners might have done bad things, but most have had really difficult experiences, including being victims of crime. People might also think that it’s a really dangerous job and it is challenging, but we look after very complex people and we are trained to deal with that.”

Can you describe a moment in your career where you felt particularly proud?

“In recent years, some of our staff have received national awards - recognising their skill, bravery and long service. That makes me hugely proud because I know we are serving the public and our prisoners well.”

What advice would you give to other women considering a career in HMPPS?

“Don’t be put off thinking it's too tough, or only for a certain type of person, or unsafe. Some of the most inspiring leaders I have worked with and for, have been women. I have a family, and have been well-supported throughout my career, with maternity leave, working part-time for a while, and then returning to a full-time position when I was ready. You can achieve a good work-life balance.”

What skills have been most valuable in your role?

“People skills are more important than anything else. Being able to listen, show empathy and understanding, communicate clearly, relate to different sorts of people and collaborate with others – that’s what really counts in this environment.

“The technical stuff – rules, procedures, policies and so on – can be learnt by anyone. But getting on with people, getting the best out of people, building rapport with people – that’s more about your personality and character.’

What does “Accelerate Action” mean to you?

“I joined the HMP on a graduate entry scheme (28 years ago!). And at times it has felt very fast-paced! But it’s not a race, and I’ve made deliberate choices to make sure I build my capability and confidence at each level before looking to the next stage.”

HMPPS is looking for compassionate, creative people with excellent communication skills who can make decisions effectively. Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding career as a Prison Governor, Prison Officer, Dog Handler, Probation Officer, Community Payback Supervisor and many others, can apply or find out more by visiting: https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=prc_IWD&utm_medium=media &utm_source=pr