Inside the Berkhamsted golf course where cows have replaced lawnmowers

The moo-bile lawncare team at Berkhamsted Golf Club roam, graze, and maintain the course as part of a regenerative farming project.

A golf course in Berkhamsted has taken an unconventional, and sustainable, approach to grounds maintenance, introducing a herd of cows to graze the fairways as part of a local regenerative farming project.

Cows are nature’s lawnmowers, happy to graze for up to eight hours a day, and one golf club in Hertfordshire has found a way to turn its herd of Devon reds into a high-tech team of grass-munching machines.

Instead of traditional mowing equipment, Berkhamsted Golf Club allows cattle to manage the grass naturally, reports National Club Golfer.

Despite the inexorable rise of automated technology, some age-old methods of maintaining the land have stood the test of time.

Up until World War II, cattle grazing on Berkhamsted Common were a regular sight, but they didn’t return after the war and it wasn’t until 2023 that Berkhamsted Golf Club brought them back.

Each of the herd wears a special GPS collar, enabling the club to control where they graze, so golfers should not encounter any bovine bother.

“As custodians of the common we have obligations which cover the entire ecosystem and not just the golf course – which covers less than a third of the whole area,” the club told National Club Golfer.

“We have received fantastic advice from the experts, and the cattle will help Berkhamsted residents and visitors to continue to enjoy using the common for generations to come.”

The initiative is part of a regenerative farming project which the golf club, as custodians of the 520-acre Berkhamsted Common estate, has developed with the assistance of Chilterns National Landscape, and the Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust.

“This is a great example of how modern technology can be married with traditional farming common sense, to produce a wonderful situation for the whole Berkhamsted community to enjoy.

“Berkhamsted Common is one of the finest pieces of land in England, and our new herd of Devon Reds are already adding their own special beauty to the area,” the club added.