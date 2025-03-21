Husband who spotted his wife’s breast cancer is inspired to run his first marathon, raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Now

By Lucy Boddy
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 15:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dave Felstead 41, from High Wycombe is taking on this year’s TCS London Marathon to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now, the research and support charity, after his ‘soulmate’ Laura’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.

On holiday in Brugge, it was Dave who noticed a hard lump in his wife Laura’s breast and the couple decided to get it checked out on their return. Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2023 and was told she would need surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

“As soon as you’re in that room it’s full on. None of it makes sense and there’s big, long words but in that moment, you just can’t take it in.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave is now running the TCS London Marathon raising money for Breast Cancer Now who helped him and Laura with information and support resources.

Laura (left) is Dave's inspiration for running the London Marathon.placeholder image
Laura (left) is Dave's inspiration for running the London Marathon.

He’s already raised over £4,000 and is hoping to raise more after completing the race.

“I’m blown away, whether people are donating because they love Laura or they’re in absolute shock that it’s me trying to run a marathon, I’m honoured by the support and hope to raise as much as I can for Breast Cancer Now.

“Laura has shown incredible strength this last year, and her positivity has been inspirational. I've decided to run my first, and possibly only, marathon to honour her courage and resilience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave, a prosthetics makeup artist for film and TV, finds that running helps him process emotions and be a healthier, better partner to his wife, Laura. Alongside his film work, Dave supports Laura in their side hustle, Langtree Botanics, a nature and ancient folklore-inspired candle business they started during the pandemic with the goal of supporting people’s wellbeing.

Dave Felstead is running his first marathon raising money for Breast Cancer Nowplaceholder image
Dave Felstead is running his first marathon raising money for Breast Cancer Now

“What Laura is going through is awful, watching her go through her treatment has been tough. Running has been more than just a physical challenge; it's been a way to find strength and clarity. I feel like I'm doing something positive, even if it's small.”

To donate to Dave’s TCS London Marathon fundraiser to help Breast Cancer Now continue to provide life-saving research and specialist-support to anyone affected by breast cancer visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/dave-felstead

Related topics:Breast CancerHigh WycombeRunning
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice