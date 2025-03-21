Husband who spotted his wife’s breast cancer is inspired to run his first marathon, raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Now
On holiday in Brugge, it was Dave who noticed a hard lump in his wife Laura’s breast and the couple decided to get it checked out on their return. Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2023 and was told she would need surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.
“As soon as you’re in that room it’s full on. None of it makes sense and there’s big, long words but in that moment, you just can’t take it in.”
Dave is now running the TCS London Marathon raising money for Breast Cancer Now who helped him and Laura with information and support resources.
He’s already raised over £4,000 and is hoping to raise more after completing the race.
“I’m blown away, whether people are donating because they love Laura or they’re in absolute shock that it’s me trying to run a marathon, I’m honoured by the support and hope to raise as much as I can for Breast Cancer Now.
“Laura has shown incredible strength this last year, and her positivity has been inspirational. I've decided to run my first, and possibly only, marathon to honour her courage and resilience.”
Dave, a prosthetics makeup artist for film and TV, finds that running helps him process emotions and be a healthier, better partner to his wife, Laura. Alongside his film work, Dave supports Laura in their side hustle, Langtree Botanics, a nature and ancient folklore-inspired candle business they started during the pandemic with the goal of supporting people’s wellbeing.
“What Laura is going through is awful, watching her go through her treatment has been tough. Running has been more than just a physical challenge; it's been a way to find strength and clarity. I feel like I'm doing something positive, even if it's small.”
To donate to Dave’s TCS London Marathon fundraiser to help Breast Cancer Now continue to provide life-saving research and specialist-support to anyone affected by breast cancer visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/dave-felstead