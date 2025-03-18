Housebuilder partners with local schools to plant new roots

With just 13% woodland cover, according to the Woodland Trust, the UK needs billions more trees to tackle climate change and save nature . At the Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, Barratt David Wilson North Thames is growing a greener future for residents after hosting an orchard planting day with the community.

Local schools including Aktiva Nursery, Kingsbrook View Primary Academy and Kingsbrook Secondary School, joined forces with the housebuilder and its subcontractors to plant over 200 trees on Kingsbrook’s vast green spaces.

The community event included the opportunity for residents to plant their own saplings with Kingsbrook Parish Council on the development, which they will be able to see grow for years to come.

The Barratt David Wilson North Thames team also installed 16 new duck houses in Kingsbrook’s ponds, providing comfortable shelter for ducks and geese from extreme weather conditions.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy and subcontractors at Kingsbrook orchard planting

The planting of new orchards across Kingsbrook marks the next phase of its ongoing commitment to nature, with 60% of the development dedicated to green space, including a 250-acre nature reserve and community allotments.

Since construction began in 2016, there has been a significant rise in the amount of wildlife on site with a 3914% increase in breeding sparrows, 65% increase in reed buntings and 96% increase in starlings in the area.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “Working with the local nursery and schools on site was a fantastic way to encourage the students to get outside and make the most of the vast green space available to them.

“Kingsbrook is full of life and nature, and our new orchards will provide additional food and shelter for the growing amount of wildlife on site, as well as providing fruit for our residents to enjoy. We can’t wait to see the trees mature, creating a fantastic legacy here at Kingsbrook.”

Kingsbrook Secondary School at Kingsbrook orchard planting

Michela Catena, Senior Nursery Manager at Aktiva Nursey, said: “Being outdoors is crucial for child development, and it was a great opportunity for our nursery to be hands on with nature. The children really enjoyed the session, and it was lovely to see them take an active role in the future of the development, especially as several of the children live at Kingsbrook and will be able to watch their trees grow with them.”

Daniel Atherton, Deputy Head at Kingsbrook Secondary School, added: “We had a range of students take part, including those currently taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award. Alongside planting trees, the students also carried out litter picking around the area to maintain its physical appearance and provide a safe home for wildlife.

“All the students thoroughly enjoyed the chance to take their learning outside and learn more about the importance of trees and making the most of empty green spaces to support a greener future!”

