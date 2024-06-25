Hospice funded by housing staff's hike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff members from a Buckinghamshire housebuilder have strapped on their walking boots to raise money for a hospice.

The team from Miller Homes Southern, currently building new homes in Longwick, took part in their annual Active April campaign to fundraise for its chosen charity of the year, Naomi House & Jacksplace, in Sutton Scotney.

Miller Homes’ staff clocked up an impressive 3,209 miles of walking during a month-long period, with fundraising marked at £1 per mile walked, doubled by Miller Homes’ head offices in Edinburgh, meaning the Southern region had raised a total of £6,419 for the hospice.

The money raised by the housing firm will go towards vital services provided by Naomi House & Jacksplace, supporting children and young adults through respite, end of life care and bereavement for families.

Ella Clayton, senior fundraiser at Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: “It’s wonderful to have Miller Homes by our side helping us to support our families, and this is a fantastic start to their fundraising for this year.

“We’re looking forward to a memorable and mutually rewarding partnership with the team.”

Miller Homes has partnered with Naomi House & Jacksplace as its chosen charity of the year, as the housebuilder continues to deliver new housing across Hampshire, Sussex and Buckinghamshire.

The developer is currently building new homes at its Longwick Chase development in Longwick, near Princes Risborough, where the final homes are now being built and sold.

David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “We have teamed up with Naomi House & Jacksplace as a corporate fundraising partner for 2024, to enable all our staff to take part in individual or team efforts to help raise vital funds for the hospice, who do a remarkable job in incredibly difficult circumstances for families who really need their support.

“The Active April campaign was a great way to kickstart our fundraising goals for this year, and the team managed to work together to build up a significant number of miles, in turn raising thousands for the hospice thanks to the support of Miller Homes’ head office.”

To find out more about the services provided by Naomi House & Jacksplace, or to learn how to volunteer or support the hospice, please visit www.naomihouse.org.uk/.