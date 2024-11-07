Hospice charity helps people honour loved ones this Christmas
The charity will be hosting two Light up a Life services in Buckinghamshire in the lead up to Christmas.
The first event will be held at Duke Street Gardens in Princes Risborough on Sunday 24 November at 4pm. It will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Princes Risborough as an outdoor Tree of Light service including readings, poems, and carols.
The second event will be held at All Saints Parish Church in High Wycombe on Saturday 30 November at 2pm. Hosted by the Rennie Grove Peace High Wycombe Fundraising Group, the service will include carols and readings followed by the switching on of the Christmas tree lights.
Local people are invited to come along and light a candle in memory of a loved one. Those attending the High Wycombe event will also have the opportunity to hang a silver star with a personalised message on a special tree of remembrance.
The services are free to attend and open to anybody who has been bereaved and would like to remember the people they miss in this special way.
Those who can’t attend in person are invited to dedicate a star in memory of the people they miss. Anyone who makes a donation to the charity will receive a star and card to personalise and display at home during the festive season.
Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace, says: “We know that this time of year can be very difficult for anybody who has been bereaved. By offering people the chance to dedicate a star or attend our remembrance service we hope we are giving them a chance to remember the people they have lost, at the same time as supporting our work.
“Every penny raised through donations at the event and star dedications will be used to provide vital hospice care services for people in our community who are living with life-limiting illnesses.”
To find out more visit: renniegrovepeace.org/light-up-a-life