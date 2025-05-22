Hospice calls on community to ‘Keep our beds open’

The Hospice of St Francis is launching an appeal calling on the community to help keep the eight beds on their Inpatient Unit open. The Hospice is located in Berkhamsted and supports over 2,000 patients and their families across South Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Care, Fay Richardson, explained why the Hospice is launching an appeal now. “Many people are aware of the funding challenges being faced by hospices up and down the country. Unfortunately, this includes us, and we have been using our financial reserves to help bridge the gap between what we raise and what we spend on running the Hospice.”

While hospice care is free to all patients, a single day’s care on the Inpatient Unit at The Hospice of St Francis costs £695 per patient. With less than 20% of funding coming from the NHSand demand for care increasing every year, the Hospice relies on the community’s financial donations to keep their Inpatient Unit beds open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Hospice’s appeal to keep their beds open, Jeff Adams shared his family’s story of care on the Inpatient Unit. His wife Ali was cared for at the Hospice in 2023 after a diagnosis of brain cancer.

Health Care Assistants who care for patients on the Inpatient Unit at the Hospice.

Jeff said, “Straightaway everything felt different from hospital. The staff and volunteers treated us like family, and it was very warm and heartfelt. They were not just looking after Ali; they were caring for all of us. The hospice is an essential place for families, and for everyone in our community.”

The Hospice needs to raise £630,000 each year to keep all eight Inpatient Unit beds open. “Your support will help ensure we can keep our beds open,” Richardson said, appealing to the community.

You can donate to the Hospice’s appeal here: stfrancis.org.uk/bedappeal