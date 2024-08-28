Hospice calls on Bucks residents to take part in sustainable September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care has announced the return of its Sustainable September campaign.

The month-long event is back for its second year, bigger and better than before. The charity is encouraging people in Bucks to participate in the challenge, which involves wearing one item of clothing or an accessory from a charity shop every day throughout September.

As part of the initiative Rennie Grove Peace will be sending out a weekly email newsletter with styling tips and tricks from personal stylist and founder of Luxe Leopard Lifestyle, Alex Standley (@luxeleopardlifestyle).

Each newsletter will feature a theme to inspire participants with their outfits for that week. Those taking part are asked to simply tag Rennie Grove Peace on Instagram or Facebook and use #RGPSustSept. There will be a prize draw at the end of the month that will include anyone who has uploaded a photo and tagged the charity during the 30-day campaign.

Rennie Grove Peace has 13 charity shops across Bucks.

In the same month, the Rennie Grove Peace Beaconsfield ReLoved Boutique, which stocks high-end and designer pre-loved items, will host its annual fashion show fundraising evening. The hugely successful event has already sold out for the second year running and will be hosted by Bucks-based personal stylist Emma Lou (@EmmaLouStylist).

Rennie Grove Peace currently has 33 high street shops, with 13 across Bucks which stock high-quality, preloved clothes, accessories and homeware. The charity also has an online presence via its eBay shop.

Rennie Grove Peace charity shops raise vital income to fund its services which support patients in Bucks with life-limiting illnesses. Items donated to the charity have previously included brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Mulberry and Christian Dior.

Deborah Gould, Director of Retail & Trading at Rennie Grove Peace, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Sustainable September back as an even bigger and better event in its second year. Second-hand fashion continues to grow in popularity and this challenge is a great way for us to showcase how pre-loved clothing can be part of your everyday routine.

“People who took part last year told us they enjoyed the challenge of creating different outfits throughout the month. We’re encouraging people to head down to their local Rennie Grove Peace shop to see what they can find. Whether it’s a whole outfit, one piece or an accessory, there’s something for everybody in our shops and the fun comes in how you mix and match items throughout the month!”

To find out more and register to receive the weekly email newsletter with styling tips and tricks for Sustainable September visit here.

To find your local Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care charity shop visit here.