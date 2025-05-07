Holi Festival of Colours brings joy, culture and community together in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Holi Spring Festival of Colours, hosted by Aylesbury Hindu Temple (AHT) in partnership with Discover Bucks Museum, lit up Aylesbury on Friday 26th April with a vibrant celebration of Indian culture, community, and creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free, inclusive event welcomed hundreds of attendees to enjoy a full day of festivities including live music and dance performances, interactive children's activities, dhol drumming, street food, and the iconic throwing of colours—all set against the beautiful backdrop of the museum's gardens.

A key highlight was the launch of the Holi Arts Exhibition, curated in collaboration with Discover Bucks Museum. The exhibition showcased over 60 pieces of Holi-themed artwork created by local schoolchildren, inspired by school assemblies and workshops delivered by AHT across several Aylesbury schools. The exhibition will remain on display in the Community Gallery until the end of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes were awarded to primary and secondary school winners and runners-up, celebrating the imagination and talent of the area's young artists.

Holi artwork created by local children at Aylesbury and in display at Community Gallery at Discover Bucks Museum throughout May

AHT's vision is to establish a Hindu Mandir and community hub where diverse cultures can be celebrated, shared, and understood through arts, education, traditional workshops, and community engagement.

With multi-year support from the Rothschild Foundation, AHT continues to grow this flagship event and deepen its local impact and expand this cultural outreach every year bringing communities together through colour and creativity. AHT was recently recognised for its impact in the local community through the Heart of Bucks People's Choice Award.

To volunteer, or support AHT's work, please get in touch at [email protected]