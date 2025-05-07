Holi Festival of Colours brings joy, culture and community together in Aylesbury
This free, inclusive event welcomed hundreds of attendees to enjoy a full day of festivities including live music and dance performances, interactive children's activities, dhol drumming, street food, and the iconic throwing of colours—all set against the beautiful backdrop of the museum's gardens.
A key highlight was the launch of the Holi Arts Exhibition, curated in collaboration with Discover Bucks Museum. The exhibition showcased over 60 pieces of Holi-themed artwork created by local schoolchildren, inspired by school assemblies and workshops delivered by AHT across several Aylesbury schools. The exhibition will remain on display in the Community Gallery until the end of May.
Prizes were awarded to primary and secondary school winners and runners-up, celebrating the imagination and talent of the area's young artists.
AHT's vision is to establish a Hindu Mandir and community hub where diverse cultures can be celebrated, shared, and understood through arts, education, traditional workshops, and community engagement.
With multi-year support from the Rothschild Foundation, AHT continues to grow this flagship event and deepen its local impact and expand this cultural outreach every year bringing communities together through colour and creativity. AHT was recently recognised for its impact in the local community through the Heart of Bucks People's Choice Award.
To volunteer, or support AHT's work, please get in touch at [email protected]