High Wycombe care home worker celebrates national award win

A care home worker in High Wycombe is celebrating after winning big at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Gabby Vasile, a nurse at Care UK’s Ridley Manor, on The Row, Lane End, was awarded the title of ‘Nurse of the Year’ in the Residential Care Services (RCS) at this year’s Stars Awards.

The awards recognise individual and team excellence at more than 150 care homes nationwide across Care UK’s RCS division. The ‘Nurse of the Year’ award celebrates individuals who consistently deliver the highest standard of care for residents.

Judges praised Gabby’s unwavering dedication as a nurse and clinical manager, which has earned her the reputation of an invaluable member of the team at Ridley Manor. In her role, Gabby, who has worked at Ridley Manor for five years, actively encourages team members to go above and beyond by attending regular training and workshops to ensure that the home offers the highest standard of care.

Gabby was also commended for putting residents at the heart of everything she does and was applauded by the judges for her intuition and ability to understand how residents are feeling and help them with whatever they need – while also encouraging them to live fulfilling, independent lives.

Commenting on her win, Gabby said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award. Nursing has always been about caring deeply, working passionately, and building strong teamwork – values that guide everything I do.

“This recognition is not just mine; it belongs to my incredible colleagues, who work together with shared commitment and resilience to bring comfort, dignity, and joy to our residents’ lives. Like a colony of ants, we move as one—focused, determined, and always striving to provide the very best care. Thank you for this incredible honour, it is a reminder of why I love what I do, and it motivates me to continue giving my all”

Angela Zuraw, Regional Director at Care UK, added: “Being recognised for ‘Nurse of the year’ is a true testament to Gabby’s hard work and commitment to making Ridley Manor a wonderful home for residents.

“This award recognises nurses who go the extra mile, and Gabby has certainly proven to us all what it means to support residents with the highest standard of care – well done, Gabby!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

