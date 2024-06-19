High Wycombe care home resident enjoys VIP experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A resident at a care home in High Wycombe had a ball when he visited his local football club.

When the team at Care UK’s Catherine Court, on Cressex Road, learned that 82-year-old resident, Kenneth Pearmain, had always wanted to tour his local football ground, they were determined to make his wish come true.

A lifelong football fan, Kenneth’s love for the sport began as a child, when he would go to a nearby field with his friends for a friendly kick-about. As his skills improved, Kenneth joined a junior football team in Hayes, where he would play most weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Pearmain and David Tiller at Adams Park Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen to make Kenneth’s wish come true, the team at Catherine Court arranged a special tour of Adams Park Stadium, home of Wycombe Wanderers FC, along with fellow resident and football fan David Tiller. The pair were given a special tour of the stadium by ex-players Vince Faulkner and Keith Samuel, as well as touring the club’s trophy room, the Pitch, and an exclusive suite.

Commenting on the experience, Kenneth said: “This visit brought back many fond memories. I loved being in the trophy room – when I was last there I held a trophy after winning a cup final game!”

Kenneth said the visit brought back many fond memories

The special outing was part of the home’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past career or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Corina Andreescu, Home Manager at Catherine Court, said: “Kenneth is always sharing fond memories of his time playing football in his younger days, so it was fantastic to see him fulfil his wish of visiting the football grounds.

The pair were given a VIP experience as part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their passions and ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Both Kenneth and David had a fantastic time – they haven’t stopped talking about it since!

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the team at Adams Park Stadium for making everyone so welcome, as well as to the team here at Catherine Court for making Kenneth’s dream come true!”

Kenneth and David were given a special stadium stadium by ex-players Vince Faulkner and Keith Samuel

Catherine Court provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia, and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own hair salon.

To find out more about Catherine Court or book your place at the event, contact Home Manager, Corina Andreescu, on 01494 370 966 or email [email protected]