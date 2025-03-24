High Wycombe care home provides free hearing tests for the local community

Ridley Manor offered free hearing tests for local community

A care home in High Wycombe recently opened its doors to provide free hearing tests for the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Ridley Manor, on The Row, recently hosted a successful hearing clinic in celebration of World Hearing Day, offering hearing screenings and advice to residents and members of the community.

The pop-up clinic welcomed locals who took advantage of the free drop-in service hosted by Sahal Dudha, an expert audiologist. He provided hearing screenings and wax assessments to both Ridley Manor residents and attendees from the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the assessments, Sahal offered personalised advice and guidance to each participant, helping to raise awareness of hearing health and offering solutions for any issues that were identified.

Commenting on the day, 92-year-old resident Cyril France, said: “I haven’t had a hearing check in the past four years, so this clinic was really worthwhile and convenient for me. Regular tests like these are really important.”

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “At Ridley Manor, we are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of residents and the local community and understand the importance of ensuring everyone has access to healthcare resources.

“We’re delighted to have hosted such an impactful event in recognition of World Hearing Day and for it to have been such a success! The clinic was a fantastic opportunity for local people to get professional advice and screenings, and it was wonderful to see so many people take part. We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future to further support our community’s health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities, and the home has its own cinema room, hair salon and café.