High Wycombe care home hosts rainbow celebration in support of LGBTQ+ youth group

A care home in High Wycombe held a colourful rainbow-themed celebration to mark the end of a successful fundraising effort for a local LGBTQ+ youth group.

The event, held at Care UK’s Ridley Manor, marked the culmination of a joint effort throughout June, where residents and team members cycled together to support Over the Rainbow, a community group for LGBTQ+ young people in the area. Together, they cycled an impressive total of 250 miles.

Members of Over the Rainbow were special guests at the celebration, joining residents for an afternoon of connection and conversation – with the home’s Head Chef creating a spectacular rainbow cake especially for the occasion.

Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved, the home raised over £260 to support the group.

Dallas, Skye, Micky, Monica, Charlie, and Cyrus Over the Rainbow, Ridley Manor residents Joan Edwards, Liz Hunt, Stephanie Wills, Gill Binder, team members: Estelle Adriaans (General Manager), Faith Allen (Deputy Manager), Hayley Devereaux (Customer Relations Manager), and Care Team Staff Richard S, Alice W, Shakira L, and Sufiana P

Resident Gill Binder, aged 83, said: “It was such a colourful and joyful afternoon. It’s heartening to see everyone coming together to support such an important cause. I know people from different backgrounds and can only imagine the challenges they face.

“The atmosphere was so warm and welcoming for the visiting group. One of the girls even told me she was surprised by how much I knew about the LGBTQ+ community – all thanks to my daughter, who keeps me well informed!”

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, added: “It was a fantastic day filled with joy and unity. Welcoming the young people from Over the Rainbow into our home was incredibly special – there was so much warmth and understanding between generations. We’re so proud to support such a meaningful cause.”

Designed to enable residents to live fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, including a cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.