High Wycombe care home celebrates its fantastic activities team

Staff and residents at Shelburne Lodge care home in High Wycombe, run by Barchester Healthcare, celebrated National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which took place from January 20-24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each and every member of the team at Shelburne Lodge care home offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

Helen presentation

As part of the celebrations, activities staff were treated to an afternoon tea. Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Residents gave thanks to Helen Abbott, Activity Coordinator Lead with a gift of thanks for all she does and the happiness and fun she brings to the home.

Diana Nica, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities team for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change. Helen is truly amazing and her bubbly personality and Infectious smile is loved by all at Shelburne Lodge.”