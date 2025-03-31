Hertfordshire celebrates its unsung heroes at the 2025 Hertfordshire Hero Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire came together on Friday, March 21st, at Tewinbury Farm for an unforgettable evening, honouring the remarkable individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities. The Hertfordshire Hero Awards, now in their seventh year, once again shone a light on the county’s most selfless and dedicated individuals, celebrating their extraordinary contributions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of headline sponsor Serenity Welfare and a host of award sponsors, whose commitment to recognising and celebrating local heroes has had a profound impact. Their contributions have helped bring these powerful stories to the forefront, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

The Hertfordshire Hero Awards not only celebrated the winners but also paid tribute to all finalists, whose tireless dedication continues to shape and strengthen our community. Their inspiring efforts serve as a reminder of the power of compassion, resilience, and community spirit.

2024 Hertfordshire Hero Awards Winners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heart Heroes 2025

Ukraine Support Award (sponsored by Hertfordshire County Council) – Pierre Bosdet

(sponsored by Hertfordshire County Council) – Carer Award (sponsored by B&M Care) – Jack Doyle

(sponsored by B&M Care) – Save The Planet Award (sponsored by Bugler Group) – Camps Hill Primary School

(sponsored by Bugler Group) – Young Achiever Award (sponsored by Just Smile Events & Production) – Millie Sinnott

(sponsored by Just Smile Events & Production) – Fundraiser Award (sponsored by Skechers) – Liz Cundale

(sponsored by Skechers) – Community Award (sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden) – Kerry-Anne Cooper

(sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden) – NHS Award (sponsored by Viatris) – Cath Slater

(sponsored by Viatris) – Child of Courage Award (sponsored by Murrill Construction) – Annabel Yarrow

(sponsored by Murrill Construction) – Volunteer Award (sponsored by Hertfordshire Community Foundation) – Maralyn Pollard

(sponsored by Hertfordshire Community Foundation) – The Future of Hertfordshire Award (sponsored by Sky Studios Elstree) – Millie Sinnott, Ben Whiten, Hugo Hughes, Ross Ruggles, Camps Hill Primary School & Arthur Springett

(sponsored by Sky Studios Elstree) – Heart Hertfordshire Special Recognition Award – Chris Luff MBE

Special Mentions were also given to Sue Wilson, Lee Keogh, Signpost, and Viktoriia Mironova for their outstanding contributions to the community.

Reflecting on the event, Station Director Debbie Chadwick said:

“We are incredibly proud to have celebrated the inspiring heroes of Hertfordshire. Their stories truly reflect the spirit of our county, and it has been an absolute privilege to showcase their extraordinary contributions.

Heart Hertfordshire Hero Awards 2025

A heartfelt thank you also goes to our sponsors, whose generous support makes these awards possible. We are truly grateful for your partnership and look forward to honouring even more remarkable individuals in 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Hertfordshire Hero Awards continue to grow, the event serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the community. In times of adversity, these everyday heroes prove that acts of kindness and generosity can transform lives and build a brighter future.

For more information on the 2026 Hertfordshire Hero Awards, please email: [email protected]