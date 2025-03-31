Hertfordshire celebrates its unsung heroes at the 2025 Hertfordshire Hero Awards
The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of headline sponsor Serenity Welfare and a host of award sponsors, whose commitment to recognising and celebrating local heroes has had a profound impact. Their contributions have helped bring these powerful stories to the forefront, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.
The Hertfordshire Hero Awards not only celebrated the winners but also paid tribute to all finalists, whose tireless dedication continues to shape and strengthen our community. Their inspiring efforts serve as a reminder of the power of compassion, resilience, and community spirit.
2024 Hertfordshire Hero Awards Winners
- Ukraine Support Award (sponsored by Hertfordshire County Council) – Pierre Bosdet
- Carer Award (sponsored by B&M Care) – Jack Doyle
- Save The Planet Award (sponsored by Bugler Group) – Camps Hill Primary School
- Young Achiever Award (sponsored by Just Smile Events & Production) – Millie Sinnott
- Fundraiser Award (sponsored by Skechers) – Liz Cundale
- Community Award (sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden) – Kerry-Anne Cooper
- NHS Award (sponsored by Viatris) – Cath Slater
- Child of Courage Award (sponsored by Murrill Construction) – Annabel Yarrow
- Volunteer Award (sponsored by Hertfordshire Community Foundation) – Maralyn Pollard
- The Future of Hertfordshire Award (sponsored by Sky Studios Elstree) – Millie Sinnott, Ben Whiten, Hugo Hughes, Ross Ruggles, Camps Hill Primary School & Arthur Springett
- Heart Hertfordshire Special Recognition Award – Chris Luff MBE
Special Mentions were also given to Sue Wilson, Lee Keogh, Signpost, and Viktoriia Mironova for their outstanding contributions to the community.
Reflecting on the event, Station Director Debbie Chadwick said:
“We are incredibly proud to have celebrated the inspiring heroes of Hertfordshire. Their stories truly reflect the spirit of our county, and it has been an absolute privilege to showcase their extraordinary contributions.
A heartfelt thank you also goes to our sponsors, whose generous support makes these awards possible. We are truly grateful for your partnership and look forward to honouring even more remarkable individuals in 2026.”
As the Hertfordshire Hero Awards continue to grow, the event serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the community. In times of adversity, these everyday heroes prove that acts of kindness and generosity can transform lives and build a brighter future.
For more information on the 2026 Hertfordshire Hero Awards, please email: [email protected]