Help ensure no mind is left behind

If you can, please donate to your local Mind so we can be there for those who need our support most.

Buckinghamshire Mind is 110 years old! We’re aiming to raise £110,000 to celebrate 110 years of supporting local people experiencing mental ill-health.

We rely on the support of individuals, community groups, local businesses and other organisations to fund our much needed work.

You can help by making a donation to Buckinghamshire Mind. Your contribution really does make a difference.

