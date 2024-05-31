Hedsor House continues its transformation into a modern country home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hedsor House, the award-winning, quintessentially English wedding venue in Buckinghamshire, is delighted to showcase the completion of its latest interiors project, part of the decade-long masterplan to enhance and elevate all spaces within the House. The Shephard family, who transformed the house into a unique venue ten years ago, have joined forces with acclaimed interior designers, Russell Sage Studio, to create a comprehensive refurbishment of ten of its luxury guest bedrooms, setting new industry standards at the same time.

The vital starting point for the guest bedroom refurbishment was the narrative of Hedsor House itself, a spectacular Georgian estate with a history dating back to the 12th century. Given as a wedding present to Florence and Philip Shephard in 1934, Hedsor House has remained in the Shephard family for four generations. Today, it is managed by Mark, supported by parents Alexander and Janey and brothers Nick and Hamish.

Russell Sage Studio is renowned for their remarkable and distinctive designs with a reputation for creating unique interior stories, such as those at The Goring and Fife Arms. By drawing out significant details from the history of the house, the Studio has added soul and authenticity to the bedrooms while complementing the character of the building and catering to all the needs of an overnight guest.

Russell Sage Studio comments on the project and their approach: “We so enjoyed being welcomed to the wonderful world of Hedsor House and being made part of the family, it truly is a magical place, rich in stories to be told. We had such fun imagining how these narratives could weave through the guest rooms to create spaces that delight in comfort and playful detail, while also telling the ultimate story of love that the house embodies so perfectly. We also recognised how important it is for today’s guests to be able feel that connection too - for the rooms to speak in a language of luxury, but one which is immersive, relaxing and personal.”

Each of the ten rooms now has a delightfully distinct identity, both in name and design scheme, and all showcase the very best in comfortable, characterful, lively luxury. Guests can immerse themselves in interior design schemes that feature balanced, vibrant colour palettes, art that tells the story of each room, intricate hand-painted details and furniture that has been curated to perfectly suit Hedsor’s beautiful modern-luxury aesthetic.

The themes of history, travel and enduring love unite the rooms and suites’ styles. Three are named after the honeymoon destinations of the Shephard brothers: the Capri Suite takes inspiration from the vibrant hues of the Mediterranean island; the Skye Suite’s faux fur, clever use of wood and Morris & Co. wallpaper reflect elements of the rustic Scottish isle, while the Mont Rochelles Suite, inspired bya South African hotel, features the golden hues of sunsets on safari, rattan furnishings and charming animal-motif wallpaper. Belle Rives weaves into its design the coastal colours of a favourite family location, where Alexander and Janey met in the South of France, while Northwind,with a custom nautical-style headboard and sailing references, honours a yacht owned the first generation of Shephard owners which once hosted the late Queen.

Russell Sage Studio has also added elements of surprise and delight into the Lilliput Suite and Hornby rooms, weaving family stories into the narratives. Lilliput’s design was inspired by a story told by Granny Florence who created a hideaway miniature house on the estate, and Hornby’s by the model railway in Alexander Shephard’s childhood bedroom. Charming details abound in both rooms, including a bespoke horse-adorned headboard and hidden animals to discover in the Lilliput and quirky, hand-painted trains in the Hornby.

The house’s former owners and inhabitants are honoured in the D’Arcy, Boston and Lily rooms. In 1925, the house passed from the Boston family to D’Arcy Baker, famous racing driver and MD of Fiat Motors, while the ‘fearless and flamboyant’ Great Aunt Lily lived at Hedsor in the 1950s. These rooms are imbued with the characterful charm of antique pieces and the emotive quality of decorative elements like Fiat Motoring posters and a certificate recognising Lily’s work helping the wounded in WWI.

Mark Shephard, Hedsor House’s Managing Director, comments:“This is a milestone moment for us, marking ten years since my brothers and I transformed the house and continuing the engaging storytelling for which we are known and – I believe – loved. We look forward to welcoming many more guests to Hedsor, knowing that their experience will be enhanced further by a refurbishment so personal to my family, and heavily influenced not just by us but also the ethos of the estate itself.”