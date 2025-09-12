Heartwarming Dog Therapy Day at The Applewood Care Home in Milton Keynes

Resident at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home with pet therapy dog, Poppy

HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home in Giffard Park, Milton Keynes, recently hosted a heart-warming visit from Dory Chew-Chan from Canine Concern and her adorable therapy dog, Poppy.

Residents enjoyed cuddles, engaging conversations, and a whole lot of tail-wagging joy, a perfect way to brighten the day with a little dog therapy magic.

Pet therapy has been shown to have a wide range of benefits for care home residents, including reducing stress and anxiety, improving mood, encouraging social interaction, and promoting physical activity. Residents at The Applewood enjoyed all of these benefits, as well as the simple joy of spending time with a friendly furry companion.

As the summer months draw to a close, The Applewood has been embracing a season of fun and community engagement. From outdoor activities and garden gatherings to arts and crafts, the home has been making the most of the warmer days. Now, the team is preparing for the cosy autumn months, with exciting events on the horizon including the Harvest Festival, a time to celebrate abundance, community, and togetherness.

Residents and Dory at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home with pet therapy dog, Poppy

The Applewood offers high-quality residential and residential dementia care, providing a warm and supportive environment for all its residents.

Amy Powell, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home, said:

Resident at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home with pet therapy dog, Poppy

“It was such a joy to welcome Dory and Poppy to The Applewood. Our residents truly love these visits. It’s amazing to see the smiles, the conversations sparked, and the calming effect a therapy dog can have. Pet therapy is a wonderful way to support the emotional wellbeing of everyone living here.”