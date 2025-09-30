Heart of Bucks Community Foundation anniversary tour ends on a high in Wycombe

For the last seven months, in celebration of 25-years supporting local charities and community groups, staff, trustees, volunteers and supporters from Heart of Bucks Community Foundation have been visiting charities they have funded across the county. From Buckingham to Marlow, Haddenham to Chesham the team led by High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Pippa Kirkbride have visited nearly 60 charities.

The final walk took place in High Wycombe, starting and finishing at the Eden Centre, key corporate partner for Heart of Bucks.

First stop of the day was Wycombe Homeless Connection which serves people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness across south Buckinghamshire. It aims to stop homelessness before it starts, and reducing harm caused to people who are homeless. Services include the provision of emergency accommodation, food and clothing for extremely vulnerable people as well as legal advice and support for those at risk of homelessness. Grants from Heart of Bucks have helped with staff costs for the support centre and homeless helpline as well as funding for the winter emergency accommodation services.

A short walk away at All Saint’s Church is Mustard Seed Café. In 2014, Heart of Bucks awarded a grant to help create amore formal café with funding for a coffee machine tables, chairs and sofas amongst other things. At the café wemet Talkback, another Heart of Bucks grantee organisation. Talkback use the café to train individuals with autism or learning disabilities to help with personal growth allowing them to contribute to their local community and live fulfilling lives.

Outside One Can Trust

From there it was on to One Can Trust which is probably best known as a food bank. But since 2021 they have had a community Support Team which provides information, advice and guidance to anyone in the local community who is struggling with financial hardship and now run a toddler groups and clothes bank too. It was fascinating to see all the care and attention which goes into providing people with appropriate food parcels for their home set up, dietary needs and how they go beyond essentials with small extras like flowers and toiletries which clients say ‘makes them feel like a person again’.

Over lunch we heard from The Mason Foundation, which received funding from Heart of Bucks to set up a community mile to help get people to take part in regular, accessible physical activity. From this initial funding the team has extended services in Buckinghamshire launching its Propel programme which helps young people aged 13-25 with learning difficulties or who are neurodivergent to flourish.

Next stop was the big red door on Frogmoor street, behind which sits Youth Enquiry Service (YES) Drop-in Centre. YES provides a free and confidential service for young people aged 13-25. The organisation enables young people to take responsibility for their own lives in the safety of a confidential service provided by skilled and experienced volunteers. Main services include: Free counselling, sexual health and wellbeing, sign-posting to other sources of aid and support.

The last charity visit of the day was to Wycombe Community Arts Centre, a hub supporting a wide range of activities, workshops, concerts, performances, exhibitions and events with the aim of supporting creativity and art development in Wycombe and beyond. A grant from Heart of Bucks in 2023 funded a accessible and affordable summer and Easter art workshops for young people as well as an art and craft weekly after school club during term time.

Wycombe Arts Centre

Back at Eden Centre, we hosted a private charity showcase with six more local charities whom it was not possible to visit in person:-

Social Link which works with adults with learning disabilities in Wycombe, Aylesbury and the surrounding area to promote independence, encourage social interaction and provide a safe environment to make genuine friendships.

St. Vincent & the 2nd Generation (SV2G) an arts and heritage organisation which has a range of innovative diversionary arts projects that empower and develop young people of various diverse backgrounds including School of Steelpan and Wycombe Steel Orchestra.

Wycombe Mind a mental health charity and a member’s organisation aiming to promote mental health and to assist in the support and recovery from mental health problems or conditions of emotional or mental distress requiring advice or service.

Youth Enquiry Service

Wycombe Refugee Partnership which aims to rebuild lives and renew hope for refugees and asylum seekers in and around High Wycombe.

Wycombe Womens Aid an independent, specialist charity based in South Buckinghamshire. They support women, children and young people who have experienced domestic violence and are dealing with its effects and consequences.

Wycombe Youth Action which supports disadvantaged and vulnerable young people who have been caught up with criminal exploitation and gang culture. They work directly with around 2,500 young people each year through a range of youth clubs, career and education support, mentoring and group workshops in primary and secondary schools.

Henry Allmand CEO of Heat of Bucks said; “For our anniversary we wanted to shine a light on the organisationswe support as they are providing services which have an huge impact onthe people, landscape and future of Buckinghamshire. It’s fantastic that we have been able to highlight some of the amazing work being done every day in every corner of our county."

To donate to Heart of Bucks go to heartofbucks.org/donate-now