Hearing dog in training steals the show in school drama class

A hearing dog in training stole the show when he was invited to sit in on a Year 10 drama class at Princes Risborough School.

Zeus, a two-year-old yellow Labrador, visited the school as part of his specialist training with charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, to prepare him for life with his future deaf partner – a drama teacher.

Dog Training Instructor at the charity, Jenny Foster, explained, “Zeus will shortly be leaving his volunteer puppy trainer to live with his deaf partner, who teaches drama to adults. The purpose of today’s visit was to introduce him to the sights and sounds he will experience in his partner’s drama classes and see how he responded.”

With the school’s permission, Jenny accompanied Zeus’s volunteer puppy trainer, Susie, an optometrist from Gerrards Cross, to the class to meet the students and experience the noise, movement and energy of a live drama class.

Susie explained, “At the start of the class, Jenny introduced Zeus and explained why we were there. Then, after giving the students an opportunity to say hello to him, explained that they should avoid stroking him once the class had started.”

True to his training, Zeus handled it all like a professional.

“There was a lot of music, movement and excitement on stage,” said Susie. “But Zeus was good as gold. He sat quietly, observed everything and took it all in his stride. He was an absolute star.”

Zeus is the ninth Labrador Susie and her husband have raised since she started volunteering for Hearing Dogs in 2014. With her background in optometry, her original plan was to train guide dogs, but her location close to Hearing Dogs’ southern training centre in Saunderton, meant the charity was the perfect match. And she’s never looked back.

“Labs are my favourite,” she explains. “They’re clever, keen to learn, and - let’s be honest - will do almost anything for treats!”

Although she still works one day a week as an optometrist, Susie dedicates much of her time to raising and training assistance dogs. Her husband, now retired, steps in to look after the pups on the day that she’s at work.

Asked what she enjoys about being a volunteer puppy trainer, Susie said, “Every dog is different. I’ve fallen in love with all of them - but Zeus really is something special. Volunteering with Hearing Dogs has been such good fun, and I’ve learned so much. I’ve never yet walked out of a puppy class without picking up some little gem.”

Susie also loves the charity’s community feel.

“It’s like a family. There’s a fantastic network of volunteers here in Princes Risborough. If one of us needs help - even if it’s just to go to an appointment - someone else is always willing to step in and look after the puppy.”

Training the puppies is only one part of the story. Susie says the impact of the dogs on the lives of deaf people is what inspires her most.

“Before I got involved, I thought hearing dogs just alerted people to sounds,” she admits. “But I now see how they boost confidence, reduce isolation, and become life-changing companions. It’s incredible to see.”

As for saying goodbye to the dogs she raises. “Of course it’s emotional - but it’s not like losing a pet you’ve had for years and years”, Susie adds. “You know they’re going on to do something amazing, and they’ll be adored by their deaf person. That makes it all worthwhile.”

Zeus will soon begin the next stage of his journey with his deaf partner who, thanks to Zeus, will not only have a skilled assistance dog, but also a calm and confident companion who knows exactly how to handle the spotlight.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has an urgent need for volunteer puppy trainers and people to care for hearing dog mums in Buckinghamshire. Anyone interested in getting involved, can visit http://www.hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer, or email [email protected] for more information.