Health in the High Street: Community and local heroes come together

Chesham defies the weather to deliver best-ever “Health in the High Street” event, where community and local heroes come together for health and wellbeing in the heart of town

Saturday, 19 July may have dawned with weather determined to put a stop to Chesham’s much-anticipated “Health in the High Street” event, but both the community and the heavens had other plans. Against all forecasts and expectations, the skies cleared in the afternoon, the energy lifted and Chesham showed once again that when it comes to health and wellbeing, nothing will dampen its spirit.

Organised by Chesham Town Council and led with passion by Mr. Parveiz Aslam MBE, the event not only went ahead, it triumphed. Crowds slowly filled the High Street from midday to late afternoon, seizing the opportunity to access free health checks, wellness advice and expert talks, all delivered with the warmth and dedication that has become a hallmark of this event.

Public feedback has been overwhelming; with many attendees declaring this the best event of its kind Chesham has ever seen. The expanded High Street format brought greater accessibility, increased visibility and a vibrant sense of collaboration between healthcare providers, local businesses, volunteers, and residents.

Health Professionals

Mr. Aslam reflected on the day’s success: “While the weather may have tried its best to keep people away, the determination of this community and perhaps a little help from the Heavens, made sure this day went ahead in spectacular style. Seeing families, neighbours and visitors engaging with healthcare professionals, asking questions, getting support and feeling empowered that’s what this event is all about.”

A Heartfelt Thank You

Special thanks go to the healthcare professionals and guest speakers, many of whom travelled from as far as Liverpool, Manchester and London to give their time, expertise and energy so generously. To our local volunteers, the officers at Chesham Town Hall and the dedicated Chesham Town Councillors, your tireless support helped make this day possible. Finally, thanks to our sponsors, Buckinghamshire Council Community Board, Barchester, Brian D Suttie, Live=Life, Mad Squirrel, Michael Franklin and Chesham Valley Rotary for making this event possible.

But above all, thank you to the publicyou trusted us to put on this event and you turned up. Without you, there is no event, no community impact and no progress. You showed up, you engaged and you proved once again that Chesham is a town that leads with heart.

Sarah Green MP and The Mayor of Chesham Justine Fulford opened the event

We’d Love to Hear from You

If you would like to see a repeat of this event, please do get in touch with Chesham Town Hall at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts. Your feedback helps shape the future of community health in Chesham.