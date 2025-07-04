Handing back history – commemorative silver salver donated to Epilepsy Society

It is nearly 90 years since this silver platter was presented to the headmistress of the ‘Colony School’ in 1937 at what is now the Epilepsy Society in Chalfont St Peter. But it is once again back with the charity and on display as an important part of its history.

Miss Kathleen M Robinson was the Head Teacher of the Colony School from 1915-1937. She was presented with the salver in recognition of her long service of 22 years working as the head of the school for children with epilepsy. She kept in touch with many of her former pupils and held several school reunions. In 1932 she traced nearly all of the 512 ex-pupils she had taught as she wanted to know their progress. Many were in employment and living independent lives.

Thanks to the generosity of her great-nephew, Mr Hugh Robinson, the salver will now be displayed at Epilepsy Society alongside other historic artefacts.

Hugh Robinson said: “I inherited a large collection of silver and as much of it has been unused for over 60 years, I made the decision to sell it. However, I wanted to give the platter to Epilepsy Society given it had the connection with my great aunt. I am pleased I was able to personally hand it over as I was travelling from my home in Sussex to an event nearby.”

This photo from 1913 shows the children that Kathleen Harrison would have taught. Credit: Epilepsy Society

Nicola Swanborough, Head of External Affairs said: “Starting as a ‘colony’ for men with epilepsy to work and exercise in the fresh air on the farm, Epilepsy Society is now one of the leading research charities aiming to transform the lives of people with the condition. While the school closed down in the 1950s, we are very proud of the hard work, commitment and dedication of previous colleagues who strived to support people with epilepsy and address the stigma they often faced due to lack of understanding. We are very grateful to Hugh Robinson for his generous gift which commemorates a respected member of staff and preserves our history.”