Hampden Hall residents get creative at Wellbeing Hub
These activities are part of the Never Alone initiative, a fantastic programme run by C.P.J. Field, which is affiliated with Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors.
The Never Alone initiative is designed to provide companionship and social opportunities for individuals in the community, ensuring that no one feels isolated. More details about this wonderful initiative can be found here.
Joining the residents on this enriching outing was Maria Butler, the local Community Engagement Lead. Maria plays an instrumental role in connecting local care homes through the Forget-Me-Nots group, which includes Hampden Hall and seven other local care homes. She also brings joy to Hampden Hall residents by hosting a lively Bingo session once a month.
On this special trip, our residents had a fantastic time immersing themselves in the group activities. The day began with Cherry and Jacqueline introducing Hanna to the classic game of Bingo. As the numbers were called, everyone enjoyed a warm cup of tea or coffee accompanied by a delicious Chocolate Roll, making for a delightful morning treat.
The fun continued with a creative arts and crafts session, where residents focused on crafting beautiful pipe cleaner Lilies. Lucie took the lead, first practicing with a pink flower before guiding the group in creating a stunning collection of flowers. The teamwork and dedication resulted in a breathtaking display that now proudly sits in the reception area of Hampden Hall.
This maiden visit to the Buckinghamshire Community Wellbeing Hub was a resounding success, fostering connections and creativity among our residents. We look forward to many more outings and continued participation in the wonderful Never Alone initiative. Thank you to Maria Butler and the entire team for making this experience so special for our residents!