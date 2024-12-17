Hampden Hall Care Centre wins Westgate Healthcare’s Christmas Creativity Competition 2024

Westgate Healthcare’s eagerly awaited Christmas Creativity Competition for 2024 has officially wrapped up, and the results are in!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s top honour goes to Hampden Hall Care Centre, whose imaginative and festive entry wowed judges in the Head Office voting process.

The challenge, set across all Westgate Healthcare homes, was to design and craft a festive door decoration to be displayed either indoors or outdoors. This groupwide event brought together residents and team members in a celebration of creativity, teamwork, and holiday spirit.

The Winning Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampden Hall Care Centre festive Gingerbread House door decoration stood out for its creativity and the wonderful involvement of residents.

Hampden Hall Care Centre’s winning creation was a delightful Gingerbread House door decoration, a festive masterpiece crafted with care and ingenuity. Using an array of upcycled materials, including old baubles, Christmas trees, tags, cardboard, and various odds and ends, the team brought their vision to life.

Their thoughtful presentation, complete with detailed images and explanations, showcased how their entry met the project brief and stood out for its meticulous design and execution showcasing resident involvement. The design will now be featured on the cover of Westgate Healthcare’s corporate e-Christmas card for 2024—a fitting tribute to their hard work and holiday cheer.

A Celebration of Creativity and Team Spirit

The competition highlighted the incredible creativity and collaborative spirit across all homes. Residents and team members alike demonstrated boundless enthusiasm, enjoying the process of brainstorming, crafting, and bringing their ideas to life. The results reflected the heart of the festive season: coming together, having fun, and spreading joy.

Hampden Hall’s achievement was a testament to the dedication and teamwork involved in planning, organizing, and assembling the intricate details of their winning design.

A Final Congratulations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westgate Healthcare extends its heartfelt congratulations to Hampden Hall Care Centre and all the homes that participated. Each entry captured the magic of Christmas, making this year’s competition a resounding success.

About Hampden Hall Care Centre

Nestled away in a residential area of Weston Turville, Aylesbury, Hampden Hall Care Centre has been providing exceptional residential and nursing care to local residents for over 10 years.

Delivering first-class care and respect to loved ones, highly trained professional nurses and healthcare teams provide uniquely tailored care plans to each resident who joins the family.

Facilities have been designed to enhance resident care and quality of living, with modern yet homely rooms and a choice of living and dining spaces, Hampden Hall Care Centre welcomes all.