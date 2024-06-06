Hampden Hall Care Centre residents enjoy an afternoon at the Bucks Goat Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of Hampden Hall Care Centre experienced a delightful day out on June 3, 2024, during their visit to the Bucks Goat Centre in Aylesbury. The excursion provided an opportunity for residents to engage with nature and interact with the friendly animals.

Residents had the chance to feed and pet the goats, creating memorable bonds with these gentle animals. The therapeutic effects of animal interaction were evident as smiles and laughter filled the air. A guided tour of the centre offered educational insights into the life and care of goats, where you learn about the different breeds, their habits, and the sustainable farming practices employed by the centre.

Residents also enjoyed a relaxing lunch in the café area and were able to purchase souvenirs to take back with them.

The Activities and Wellbeing team at Hampden Hall Care Centre expressed their joy at seeing the residents so happy and engaged. “It’s heart-warming to see our residents enjoying themselves and experiencing the therapeutic benefits of spending time with animals and nature. These outings are essential for their overall well-being and happiness.”

One of the residents shared his thoughts on the trip, saying, “I had a wonderful time at the Goat Centre. The goats were so friendly, and I loved learning about them. The whole day was a breath of fresh air.”

The Bucks Goat Centre is known for its commitment to animal welfare and community engagement. The staff at the centre were praised for their warmth and hospitality, ensuring the visit was enjoyable and accessible for everyone.

Hampden Hall Care Centre plans to organize more trips in the future to provide their residents with enriching experiences.

Nestled away in a residential area of Weston Turville, Aylesbury, Hampden Hall Care Centre has been providing exceptional residential and nursing care to local residents for over 10 years.

Delivering first-class care and respect to loved ones, highly trained professional nurses and healthcare teams provide uniquely tailored care plans to each resident who joins the family.

Facilities have been designed to enhance resident care and quality of living, with modern yet homely rooms and a choice of living and dining spaces, Hampden Hall Care Centre welcomes all.