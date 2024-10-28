Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year... If you are a Bucks Goat Centre goat

Goats at a Stoke Mandeville attraction are getting excited about their most wonderful time of the year - the Bucks Goat Centre pumpkin event!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year the farm sells pumpkins in a special Hallowe''en shop, and the residents simply love it because there are more visitors to the farm to see them, and they get to feast on pumpkin for the entire duration.

The bright orange snacks just keep coming for the goats throughout the Hallowe'en period, and the healthy treat really does put a spring in their step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Higgins, who runs Bucks Goat Centre, said: "People love visiting the farm for our spooky pumpkin shop, and it has a wonderful impact on the goats because not only do they get to enjoy more attention, they also get to snack on pumpkins.

Pumpkins on sale at Bucks Goat Centre - Animal News Agency

"Pumpkin is really good for goats and a natural healthy snack, they love the taste too and the challenge of munching through the outer skin. It is such a nice enrichment for them and a big part of their month which I'm sure they do look forward to."

And last year the goats got one step ahead of the staff at Bucks Goat Centre, when a pumpkin plant left behind from a previous pumpkin patch event was uncovered and hidden by a pair of sneaky creatures.

Ruth, said: "Skid and Penny had done a very good job of hiding the existence of the pumpkin plant, no doubt looking forward to having a tasty treat of their own when the pumpkins grew. We only spotted it one day when out in the paddock but it was clear they had been tending the crop, and waiting for a pumpkin snack."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story has a happy ending, as the surprise pumpkin plant did indeed produce some fruit. When the pumpkins were ready the clever goats were allowed to enjoy them after all their hard work.

Some of the amazing decor at the Goat Centre

Ruth added: "We couldn't have just taken the plant away without allowing Skid and Penny to enjoy the fruits of their labour. They absolutely loved getting to eat the pumpkin.

"There is never a dull moment here at the Goat Centre, and we are continually surprised by the wit of the animals, and what they get up to."

The Bucks Goat Centre is getting into the spooky spirit with a series of creepy and kooky family events this half term holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the popular pumpkin sale which will be on site from October 19, the farm will host activities galore, all with a ghoulish twist.

Ruth added: "Our pumpkin sale is always popular and this year families have the option to collect their pumpkin as they complete our special Halloween trail.

"We love to go all out and all of our staff love Hallowe'en, so we love getting ready and decorating the farm."

The list of activities for half term at the Bucks Goat Centre are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, October 28 - Pumpkin carving from 11am until 3pm; Tuesday, October 29 - Hallowe'en crafts from 11am until 1pm; Wednesday, October 30 - Lucky dip day (£1 a go) from 11am until 4pm; Thursday, October 31 - Fancy dress day with prizes for the best costume; Friday, November 1 - Animal piñata! Where the goat centre residents get to enjoy a Hallowe'en game of their own!

For more information go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website