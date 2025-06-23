Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments welcomes community with spectacular Open Week

Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, kicked off its much-awaited Care Home Open Week with a vibrant “Picnic in the Park” event held at Haddenham Airfield Pavilion on Tibbs Road, across the road from the home. The expo-style showcase drew in families, local residents, and community groups on Saturday 21st June, featuring a delightful blend of innovation, entertainment, and community spirit.

Highlights Worth Celebrating:

Fun Tech : Attendees tried their hands at drone flying, VR experiences, boat racing, and a lively basketball shoot-out.

: Attendees tried their hands at drone flying, VR experiences, boat racing, and a lively basketball shoot-out. Relaxation & Creativity : A cosy reading corner, face painting, and a yoga & holistic therapies area gave guests a chance to unwind.

: A cosy reading corner, face painting, and a yoga & holistic therapies area gave guests a chance to unwind. Wellbeing Expertise : Talks and showcases from professionals, Alzheimer’s Society memory café coordinators, beauticians, hairdressers, and an independent financial advisor underscored Haddenham Park’s commitment to comprehensive resident care.

: Talks and showcases from professionals, Alzheimer’s Society memory café coordinators, beauticians, hairdressers, and an independent financial advisor underscored Haddenham Park’s commitment to comprehensive resident care. Dining Delights: Tasters of Head Chef, Tanuj's culinary skills, with an array of scrumptious amuse-bouchées, golden solstice shots and afternoon tea. Giving guests a taste of Haddenham Park's dining service.

“This is all part of Care Home Open Week, celebrating community connection, wellbeing, and good old-fashioned fun,”

Information, Guidance & Support

This is Adventure. This is Home. This is Haddenham Park.

The celebratory atmosphere was impossible to miss: laughter, learning, and connection filled the Pavilion.

This inaugural event marks a powerful first step in introducing Haddenham Park’s future residents, families, and the wider community to the exceptional culture of care ahead. Beyond showcasing cutting-edge technology and warm hospitality, it reinforced how the home will centre wellbeing, engagement, and personal growth.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, many described it as a "joyful celebration of connection and community."

Face Painting Fun

While the grand opening is expected in summer 2025, Haddenham Park has already opened its show suite, welcoming visitors for exclusive tours of its luxury apartments and facilities. With relationships already flourishing, the team is eager to welcome residents into a setting enriched by compassion, innovation, and a true sense of belonging.