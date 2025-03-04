Haddenham housebuilder supports local football team with £1,000 donation

A local housebuilder has helped a Haddenham football team kick off the year in style – with a £1,000 sponsorship.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at The Maltings, on Churchway, has shown its support for a local grassroots football team by donating £1,000 to the Haddenham Youth Football Club’s (HYFC) annual Festival of Football.

The club is run by volunteers and encourages children across Haddenham, aged five to eighteen, to be active, supporting them to enjoy the team building sport in a safe community environment. HYFC is home to 400 registered players across twenty-two teams and is the most popular sports club in the village. It also runs senior, ladies, walking and veteran’s teams and the club is supported by more than 80 volunteer coaches and administrators.

The housebuilder has donated £1,000 to the club’s annual fundraising festival, which hosts 100 local teams at Haddenham Airfield for a football tournament. 1,000 young players from Thame, Marlow, Aylesbury and Maidenhead participate in the friendly event and are joined by coaches and families from across the region.

Lee Abbott (Sales Manager) and Alex Wagstaff (Chairman of Haddenham Youth FC) at The Maltings

Alex Wagstaff, Chairman of Haddenham Youth FC, said: “We’re delighted to have Redrow South Midlands show their support by sponsoring our fantastic Festival of Football.

“Our club is focused on developing grassroots football, regardless of ability, and providing the younger generation in Haddenham with opportunities to thrive. As volunteers, we rely heavily on the support of local organisations – and on behalf of the whole team, we would like to say a big thank you and we look forward to welcoming the Redrow South Midlands team to come and watch our teams play soon.”

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Haddenham Youth FC is a well-established organisation and an invaluable part of community life in Haddenham, so we are proud to have supported the club at the Festival of Football as part of our commitment to creating thriving communities.

“Playing sport is a great way to support physical and mental wellbeing and to bring people together through a love for the game. Grassroots football is more than just a hobby, it’s a space where children can learn a new sport while developing important life skills, from teambuilding to communicating effectively, that will serve them in good stead throughout their lives.

“The club’s dedication to encourage and empower children as young as five to get active and play football is fantastic. It’s great to see the team thriving, and we hope they can continue to develop and give more local children an opportunity to try something new. We will be following them throughout the season and wish them luck in their next matches!”

The sponsorship forms part of Redrow’s ongoing commitment to promote health and wellbeing in the community.

