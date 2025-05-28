Greg Smith MP's Community Hero Awards: Chance to win Big Ben tour tickets

Do you know a local hero in Mid Buckinghamshire who goes above and beyond to support your community? This is your chance to nominate them for a fantastic opportunity to win two tickets for a guided tour of Big Ben.

This competition is open exclusively to constituents of Mid Buckinghamshire. Nominations will be entered into a ballot, and the winners will receive the opportunity to experience this iconic London landmark.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate a local community champion – nominate today for their chance to win a place on this incredible tour.

Mid Bucks Community Hero Awards from Greg Smith MP.

Criteria:

Demonstrates a significant and lasting contribution to the well-being or improvement of the community

Regularly engages in selfless acts of service or volunteer work without seeking personal gain

Shows leadership by inspiring others, starting community initiatives, or solving local problems

Serving as a role model within the community

Nomination Deadline: June 6

Winner Announcement: June 9