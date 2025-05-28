Greg Smith MP's Community Hero Awards: Chance to win Big Ben tour tickets

Do you know a local hero in Mid Buckinghamshire who goes above and beyond to support your community? This is your chance to nominate them for a fantastic opportunity to win two tickets for a guided tour of Big Ben.

This competition is open exclusively to constituents of Mid Buckinghamshire. Nominations will be entered into a ballot, and the winners will receive the opportunity to experience this iconic London landmark.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate a local community champion – nominate today for their chance to win a place on this incredible tour.

Mid Bucks Community Hero Awards from Greg Smith MP.Mid Bucks Community Hero Awards from Greg Smith MP.
Criteria:

  • Demonstrates a significant and lasting contribution to the well-being or improvement of the community
  • Regularly engages in selfless acts of service or volunteer work without seeking personal gain
  • Shows leadership by inspiring others, starting community initiatives, or solving local problems
  • Serving as a role model within the community

Nomination Deadline: June 6

Winner Announcement: June 9

