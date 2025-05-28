Greg Smith MP's Community Hero Awards: Chance to win Big Ben tour tickets
Do you know a local hero in Mid Buckinghamshire who goes above and beyond to support your community? This is your chance to nominate them for a fantastic opportunity to win two tickets for a guided tour of Big Ben.
This competition is open exclusively to constituents of Mid Buckinghamshire. Nominations will be entered into a ballot, and the winners will receive the opportunity to experience this iconic London landmark.
Don’t miss the chance to celebrate a local community champion – nominate today for their chance to win a place on this incredible tour.
Criteria:
- Demonstrates a significant and lasting contribution to the well-being or improvement of the community
- Regularly engages in selfless acts of service or volunteer work without seeking personal gain
- Shows leadership by inspiring others, starting community initiatives, or solving local problems
- Serving as a role model within the community
Nomination Deadline: June 6
Winner Announcement: June 9