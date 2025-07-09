Greg Smith MP Joins Parish Church of St John the Evangelist to Celebrate 200 Years

The Parish Church of St John the Evangelist in Lacey Green has marked its 200th anniversary with a special Choral Evensong attended by parishioners, community leaders, and Greg Smith MP for Mid Buckinghamshire. The Rt Revd Dave Bull, Bishop of Buckingham, delivered the sermon at this milestone service.

The evening brought together the local community to honour two centuries of worship, fellowship, and service at the heart of village life. The church, which has stood as a spiritual and social cornerstone for generations, welcomed parishioners past and present to mark this significant milestone.

Local families, church volunteers, and community leaders gathered afterwards to share memories, enjoy refreshments, and reflect on the church’s ongoing role in village life. Many spoke warmly of the Parish Church of St John the Evangelist as a place where generations have been christened, married, and remembered, and where the spirit of community continues to thrive.

Speaking after the event, Greg Smith MP said: "Really special evening at a Choral Evensong to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the consecration of the Parish Church of St John the Evangelist in Lacey Green, with a sermon from The Bishop of Buckingham The Rt Revd Dave Bull. Thank you to everyone involved in this wonderful celebration event."

The celebration served not only as a tribute to the church’s remarkable history but also as a reminder of its place at the heart of village life for many more years to come.