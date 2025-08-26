Greg Smith MP attends Lee Cricket Club match

The Lee Cricket Club marked a remarkable milestone this weekend, celebrating 150 years of sporting tradition. Among the attendees was Greg Smith MP, who joined club members, local residents, and cricket enthusiasts for a memorable afternoon of sport and community spirit.

The celebration featured a special match against the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), providing an exciting showcase of cricketing talent. Spectators were treated to a thrilling game, with the camaraderie and sportsmanship that have defined the Lee Cricket Club for a century and a half.

Greg Smith MP took the opportunity to meet members of the club, highlighting the importance of grassroots sport in fostering community connections and healthy living. He praised the dedication of players and volunteers who have contributed to the club’s longevity, saying, “It was a pleasure to watch them take on the Marylebone Cricket Club and meet the members of this incredible club. Here’s to another 150 years of cricketing excellence!”

It was clear that the Lee Cricket Club’s legacy is built on more than just cricket - it is a testament to community, passion, and perseverance. With Greg Smith MP joining the celebrations, the milestone was marked in style, setting the stage for the next 150 years of sporting excellence.

The MCC XI, captained by David Atkinson, won the match, with notable performances by Ralph Lane on 156* and Rob Walsh on 75.