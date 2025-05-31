Greg Smith MP joins celebrations at Buckinghamshire Young Farmers Country Show

Greg Smith MP with BASC.

Local MP Greg Smith joined hundreds of visitors at Manor House Farm in Bledlow for the Buckinghamshire Young Farmers Country Show, enjoying a day of rural celebration and community pride.

The annual show, held this year at the picturesque Manor House Farm courtesy of the Carington family, showcased the very best of Buckinghamshire’s farming spirit — and received strong support from local MP Greg Smith, who spent the day meeting young farmers, exploring trade stands, and soaking in the lively atmosphere.

A highlight of the day was Princes Risborough’s James Nixey in his new role as National Chairman of Young Farmers — a proud moment for the county and a strong testament to local leadership on the national stage.

Greg Smith also welcomed National President of Young Farmers, John Lee OBE DL, to Buckinghamshire, reinforcing the strong ties between local and national farming communities.

Greg Smith MP attended the event with his wife and children.

Smith praised the event’s organisers and volunteers for a “fantastically well-run show,” and even got involved by judging the ever-popular Welly Wanging competition. “Events like this are the backbone of our rural culture and community,” he said.

Congratulations were extended to all winners and participants in the various competitions, with thanks going to everyone who helped deliver a memorable and successful day in the heart of the Buckinghamshire countryside.