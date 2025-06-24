Greg Smith MP attends Armed Forces Day with flag-raising ceremony and reception in Parliament
Armed Forces Day, first observed in 2009, is held annually in late June to recognise and celebrate the men and women who make up the UK’s Armed Forces community - serving personnel, veterans, reservists, and their families. It builds on the legacy of Veterans’ Day, established in 2006, and has since grown into a national moment of appreciation involving parades, community events, and official ceremonies across the country.
Greg Smith MP said: "It was a tremendous honour to join colleagues in recognising our Armed Forces in Parliament today.
"It was great to meet Warrant Officer Emma Kerslake of RAF High Wycombe and introducing her to the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP."
Thanks were extended to the Speaker, the Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, for hosting this important event in Parliament, which celebrates the dedication, service, and sacrifice of the UK’s Armed Forces across all branches.