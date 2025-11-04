Great Missenden restaurant named best Thai in UK at major curry awards

Sukhothai owner Foysol Ahmed with the Best Thai Restaurant in the UK award

A Great Missenden eatery has been named the Best Thai Restaurant in the UK at a major awards ceremony celebrating the finest curry houses in the country.

Sukhothai, in High Street, took home the coveted title at the Euro Asia Curry Awards 2025.

Meanwhile, Chutney, in High Street, High Wycombe, won best Best Indian Restaurant in Buckinghamshire and Tender Bun Fried Chicken in Granville Square, Milton Keynes, walked away with Best Grill and Curry Takeaway in Buckinghamshire.

The annual event honours the very best in the UK’s curry industry, with awards recognising top restaurants, takeaways, newcomers and chefs.

The Chutney team with their award

More than 450 establishments from across the country entered the awards, with around 60 winners announced in both regional and national categories.

This year’s ceremony was held on October 27 at the ILEC Conference Centre in West Brompton, London.

Sukhothai, which opened in Great Missenden 18 years ago, won the title for the second time, having also secured the accolade in 2023.

Owner Foysol Ahmed, said: “We’re very happy to have won again.

The Tender Bun Fried Chicken team with their award

“It’s a reflection of the continued hard work of the team, including our amazing chefs.”

He said the “fantastic authentic food”, in particular the restaurant’s popular duck dishes, is what makes them stand out.

“We’ve also had a five-star hygiene rating for 16 years out of the 18 years we’ve been there,” he added.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were founded nine years ago by Bangladeshi chef and businessman Shorif Khan.

Mr Khan said: “It was wonderful to be back again this year to celebrate the fantastic businesses and people that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

“Despite the long-term impacts of the pandemic and rising costs, these restaurants and takeaways continue to offer incredible food, service and value.

“What’s also very encouraging, is that we’ve seen a lot of new openings in the past 12 months, many of which have been honoured at this year’s awards”

For more information about the awards, visit euroasiacurryaward.com.