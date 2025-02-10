Great British Bake Off finalist and former Aylesbury student visits Parliament to judge a baking competition

Great British Bake Off finalist and former Aylesbury student Dylan Bachelet has visited Parliament to judge a baking competition hosted by local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith and Minister Lucy Powell MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bachelet, who attended Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, was invited to Westminster after Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith congratulated the 20-year-old on his success on the show in a question to the Leader of the House, Lucy Powell MP, in December.

The Minister responded by inviting the young chef to try some baked goodies prepared by her team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the Parliamentary baking on offer, Bachelet’s favourite cake was the Minister’s homemade lemon drizzle.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP, Dylan Bachelet and Lucy Powell MP try some Parliamentary cakes

Dylan told us, “I had a fantastic time visiting the House of Commons. It’s a very beautiful building.

“It was great to meet Laura and Lucy. I enjoyed speaking to Laura about Aylesbury and its amazing constituents.

“We discussed some great ways I could get involved in working with young people, via food, which I’m very excited to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan later went on a tour of Speaker’s House, the official residence of the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, with Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith.

Bake Off star Dylan Bachelet with Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith MP (left) and Lucy Powell MP (right)

She spoke with Dylan about the importance of cooking education and encouraging young people to enjoy making food.

Kyrke-Smith said, “It was fantastic to welcome Dylan to Parliament following his success on the Great British Bake Off.

“I know Aylesbury constituency residents are so proud of Dylan’s achievements.

“He’s inspired young people to get baking and find the fun in cooking — it was great to hear his passion for this.”

Dylan now works for a Michelin restaurant, The Five Fields in Chelsea, London.