Grasshoppers Day Nursery children receive special letter from Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was excitement at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in Aylesbury as budding young environmentalists received a special letter and certificate of appreciation from the Mayor.

Having completed a litter picking initiative around their local area, pre-schoolers from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Wendover Road were delighted to be sent the exciting post from Cllr Steven Lambert, who praised the children for their efforts as part of the Grasshoppers Day Nursery Eco-Committee, and wrote of his own experiences of volunteering with the Aylesbury Wombles to help make the town a greener place.

In a snippet of the letter to the Eco-Committee, which is made up of children Zak, Aditi, Libby, Virat, Christopher, Louie, Aran and Freya, the Mayor wrote:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you for all your hard work in picking up the rubbish and for all your hard work as part of your Eco-Committee. Thank you to your teachers for their help too. I was so impressed and pleased to hear that you had taken the time to do this, and Lauren has shared with me a picture of you all in your bright green jackets and your litter picker sticks. Thank you again and keep up the good work on behalf of the town of Aylesbury.”

Grasshoppers children with their certificate of appreciation

Grasshoppers Deputy Manager, Lauren Trotter explained;

“The children were so proud to receive this special correspondence from the Mayor and this has really inspired them to continue in their environmental endeavours. They love taking part in the eco-activities and it’s moments like this that remind us of the importance of keeping our community clean, respecting the planet and encouraging good citizenship.”

It is for such activities that Grasshoppers have been awarded a prestigious Green Flag with Distinction as part of the international Eco-Schools scheme, the highest accolade, which is given for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation practices.