Grasshoppers Day Nursery children receive special letter from Mayor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having completed a litter picking initiative around their local area, pre-schoolers from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Wendover Road were delighted to be sent the exciting post from Cllr Steven Lambert, who praised the children for their efforts as part of the Grasshoppers Day Nursery Eco-Committee, and wrote of his own experiences of volunteering with the Aylesbury Wombles to help make the town a greener place.
In a snippet of the letter to the Eco-Committee, which is made up of children Zak, Aditi, Libby, Virat, Christopher, Louie, Aran and Freya, the Mayor wrote:
“Thank you for all your hard work in picking up the rubbish and for all your hard work as part of your Eco-Committee. Thank you to your teachers for their help too. I was so impressed and pleased to hear that you had taken the time to do this, and Lauren has shared with me a picture of you all in your bright green jackets and your litter picker sticks. Thank you again and keep up the good work on behalf of the town of Aylesbury.”
Grasshoppers Deputy Manager, Lauren Trotter explained;
“The children were so proud to receive this special correspondence from the Mayor and this has really inspired them to continue in their environmental endeavours. They love taking part in the eco-activities and it’s moments like this that remind us of the importance of keeping our community clean, respecting the planet and encouraging good citizenship.”
It is for such activities that Grasshoppers have been awarded a prestigious Green Flag with Distinction as part of the international Eco-Schools scheme, the highest accolade, which is given for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation practices.
Pre-schoolers take part in a curriculum of sustainable activities all year round, from crafting with natural and recycled materials to making habitats for wildlife, all whilst learning key educational messages, including the importance of nutrition to healthy lifestyles.