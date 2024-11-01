Grant applications for year 2025/26 now open

Grant applications have now opened for Buckingham Town Council grants. The grants are for one year community, voluntary and social group projects benefitting Buckingham.

Applications for 2025-2026 funding are invited to be received by 12noon on Monday 25th November 2024, by email to [email protected].

Application forms are available on the town council website. Each application must be accompanied by a copy of your group’s latest accounts (or business plan for new groups).

Cllr. Lisa O’Donoghue, Chair of the Resources Committee, said “Buckingham has a wonderful community made up of many local organisations, spanning across the generations, many of whom rely on clubs, groups and charities for a wide range of resources.

So, if your group wants to offer trips, put on activities, promote what you are offering, hire a safe meeting place or replace aged equipment, we want to hear from you.

If you’re unsure if you meet the criteria or you need help filling out the application form, please don’t hesitate to contact our team in the office.”

Link for Application Forms: www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/your-town-council/grant-applications/how-to-apply/