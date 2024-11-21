Government announces plans to deliver cheaper energy bills and cleaner heat to homes in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Under plans announced today by the Government, up to 300,000 households across the UK will benefit from home upgrades in the next year, with new funding to help households of every kind in Buckinghamshire take up measures that can help save money on their bills and deliver cleaner heating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes boosting the budget for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to support more households to switch to a heat pump – which can save families around £100 a year compared to a gas boiler by using a smart tariff effectively, and insulating more homes across the country – potentially saving homeowners around £200 per year.

The wide-ranging package is another important step in delivering the Warm Homes Plan and reaches across all households in Buckinghamshire, supporting:Homeowners in England and Wales to get a £7,500 heat pump grant through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which had the highest number of applications ever in October according to Ofgem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Households install an air source heat pump without needing to submit a planning application in England – removing the 1m rule, with figures from Octopus showing 34% of those who order a heat pump are discouraged or drop out for reasons attributed to planning permission.

Heating photo by Torsten Dettlaff on Pexels

Social housing residents, lower income householders and renters to receive funded energy efficiency upgrades - including insulation and low-carbon heating - through the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and Warm Homes: Local Grant respectively.

Working alongside the Labour’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower, the Warm Homes Plan will ensure millions more households benefit from homegrown energy delivered by every new turbine, solar panel or pylon built on the path to energy independence.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, MP for Aylesbury said: “Everybody in Aylesbury and the villages deserves the right to live in a home that is well insulated and where their bills are affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour’s Warm Homes Plan, announced today, will provide the support that families need to upgrade their homes and bring bills down for good.

“Our plans, alongside the immediate support for families this winter, will put an end tothe short-term approach that failed our community under the Conservatives.”

Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “The idea at the heart of our Warm Homes Plan is a simple one – all families deserve the security of a home they can afford to heat.

“But for too long, that has been out of reach for far too many people who have been left with draughty homes and sky-high bills. That is why we are taking immediate action today to make cleaner heating available to more households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This follows our plan to lift over one million households out of fuel poverty by consulting on boosting minimum energy efficiency standards for all renters by 2030, delivering warmer homes and cheaper bills."