Goat road safety officer says Stoke Mandeville attraction is open at usual after HS2 road closure
Affecting the entire Layby Farm site, the closure will be in place until September 15 from the Stoke Mandeville end of the A4010 with access from Terrick roundabout end only.
Undeterred by the setback, the farm's resident road safety officer Skid the goat has taken to social media to ensure that visitors know they can still come to see the animals.
Ruth Higgins, owner of Bucks Goat Centre, said: "God bless Skid for taking on this important role. This feels like yet another thank you to HS2 for damaging local businesses, but we will not get despondent and all businesses at Layby Farm will be open as normal throughout the closure."
For term time at the Goat Centre the toddlers Little Duckling sessions are back from 10.30am until 11.30am.
And on Wednesdays there is a special discount for registered childminders, who can access the farm for a reduced fee of £2.
The Bucks Goat Centre now also offers alternative provisions for school aged children.
This allows children within education an alternative place they can go to if their school timetable has been reduced.
Details can be found on the Bucks CC website or contact [email protected] for more information
To find out more about the Bucks Goat Centre go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website
