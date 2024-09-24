Giving a ‘lift’ to your home: The lowdown on future-proofing your home with a lift

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not that long ago, lifts were only installed in homes when there was an immediate accessibility requirement. But now it is becoming more common for people to ‘future-proof’ their homes by installing a lift in case they need it in the future. Aylesbury-based company Gartec, which has been supplying lifts in the UK for over 30 years, has had a 60% increase in customer quotes for home lifts in the past five years, and is projecting a further 75% increase over the next three years.

Gartec Home Lifts Director Matt Akerman says people are beginning to understand that installing a lift can be a viable alternative to switching to single-storey living in older age. And he adds that with more products on the market giving a wider range of choices, architects, designers and developers are realising that a lift is a big benefit to a property. So, what are the main considerations when thinking about adding a lift?

What does future-proofing via a lift add to a property?

Done well, with a good design, in the right location within the house - typically off the staircase area – a lift will add value to the house. It makes daily life easier for the current homeowners helping them to take items such as laundry or a vacuum cleaner between floors. It also covers any temporary accessibility requirements, such as after an operation or injury, and is useful for visiting friends or relatives who may struggle with the stairs. If the homeowners decide to sell, the lift will be an additional selling point as the home can be marketed as an accessible property.

What is the cost of installing a lift?

When installation is part of a new build, the preparation costs are minimal- so it is just the cost of the lift, which can start from as little £19,000.00 for an installation into a property, typically of two floors. This can increase depending on the number of floors served and the specification, So, for example, a multi-floor lift with a glazed shaft enclosure may cost up to £50,000. When the lift is retrofitted into an existing property the builders' work and site preparation costs can vary significantly depending on where the lift is located and what is involved in creating the apertures through each floor. The floor construction and any services that are present in the area that need rerouting can all impact on this. However, there is usually a solution, and at Gartec we would carry out a survey and advise on potential options.

How much space is required to successfully install a list in an existing home?

This will vary depending on the model and the platform size but can be anything from our smallest HomeLift Compact at 910mm wide x 870mm deep to a larger HomeLift Access at 1505mm wide x 1630mm deep. The main thing to make sure is that the lift meets the client's needs. Not everyone has to allow for wheelchair access while others may need space for an accompanied wheelchair. Once we understand what our clients are looking to achieve, we can then advise on the options available.

How much can a lift be made unobtrusive or fit in with its surroundings?

In many instances lifts are enclosed within a shaft so they are very unobtrusive with just the doors on view. Some even hide the lift behind doors that match the other doors in the property. Or they can be made a real feature and central to the design of the house, located within the stairwell and very much a show piece and design statement. It comes down to the individual's personal choice.

How much reinforcement is required? How long does it take to install?

Most of the lifts are almost freestanding with the guides just needing to be fixed back where the lift passes through each floor. They can be tied back into timber joists, steels or blockwork walls. The main loads of the lift are vertically applied into the base under the lift. Typically, a solid concrete pad is provided as a base for the lift.

Will the lift need to be inspected or checked over the years to ensure safety?

All our Aritco HomeLifts come with a 5-year parts warranty and 10-year screw and nut (the drive system) warranty. Every lift installed will come with a fully comprehensive 24-month service and call out contract and the lift will be serviced twice a year during this period. At Gartec we also offer extended service and warranty contracts.

Gartec are the official sponsor of the London Homebuilding & Renovating Show, 27-29 September, Excel. Free reader tickets to the London Homebuilding & Renovating Show are available at: www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/pr-general-outlets