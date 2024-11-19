Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Presenter, Singer, and DIY guru Kimberley Walsh has partnered with home improvement retailer, Wickes, to serve up a stunning kitchen transformation through their Wickes Community Programme for Walton Parish Hall.

This exciting renovation, part of the Wickes Community Programme, provides a much-needed upgrade to the heart of the hall, creating a vibrant hub for local residents and community groups.

The outdated kitchen received a complete overhaul courtesy of the Wickes Aylesbury team, Kimberley Walsh's hands-on involvement, and the generous support of local installation companies, including JND Installations and KRB Electrical, as well as ovens kindly donated by AEG.

The result? A modern, accessible space perfect for everything from toddler groups' messy meal times to post-boules refreshments.

The Wickes team with Kimberley Walsh

This remarkable project highlights the impact of the Wickes Community Programme, a dedicated product donation fund to revitalise community spaces across the UK.

Kimberly Walsh said: “I’ve had such a fantastic time working with Wickes on this project. It’s been amazing to see the transformation of Walton Parish Hall’s kitchen and I know it will make a real difference to the local community. Wickes is doing some incredible work, and I’m so excited to be part of it!”

The Walton Parish Hall kitchen represents one of the programme's most significant donations this year. This initiative empowers local groups and charities to request donations ranging from paint to planters, breathing new life into the places that matter most.

Speaking about the project Ella Farthing, Senior PR and Charity Manager at Wickes, said: “We're passionate about supporting local communities, and it’s been incredible to see the positive impact the Wickes Community Programme has made.

"Since its launch in 2022, we’ve donated over 10,000 products to more than 3,000 charities across the UK, helping them create spaces they can truly be proud of.”

Jason Hilliard from JND Installations, who helped install the new kitchen, said: “The old kitchen was over 40 years old and in poor condition, with the units falling apart. We had to completely strip everything out – from the floor to the cabinets – to create a fresh, modern space that would work for the community.”

The renovation also received a warm welcome from Aylesbury's Former Mayor, Steven Lambert, who said: "Wickes is a true community partner, and I'm delighted to see the positive impact they're having here in Aylesbury.”

Learn more about the Walton Parish Hall Project in a short video here. Or, to get involved in similar local projects, visit your local Wickes store or check out the Wickes Community Programme online at Wickes Community Programme | Community Initiatives Programme