GB Age Group triathlete using experience to enrich kids through mindfulness after-school clubs in Buckinghamshire

Lauren Weston, a GB Age Group triathlete, was the first to benefit from British Triathlon’s leading pregnancy deferral policy, which enables female triathletes to defer their spot on the GB team for up to two years while starting a family.

In 2022, Lauren founded Kidz4, a high-quality after-school club provider in South West London and Buckinghamshire. Kidz4 focuses on wellbeing by offering yoga, mindfulness, and multi-sport clubs to children aged 2 to 18, with the mission to enrich their lives by putting them at the centre of all they do.

Lauren said: “I used to work in education and noticed that there was a real lack of high-quality sports providers offering after school clubs that were really homing in on enhancing well-being for children. As an athlete myself, I know sport is a catalyst to develop, become resilient, feel happy, be mindful, and make friends, so I set up Kidz4 so children can experience these benefits”.

Apprehensive to how yoga clubs in schools would initially be received, Lauren is overjoyed with the positive response: “A month ago we expanded by starting the Franchise process, taking Kidz4 into Buckinghamshire with our lead yoga teacher. We have already partnered with three schools there which is really exciting”.

Lauren racing in Canada at the Montreal World Championships, where she finished 15th in the world for her category

Lauren has seven teachers and a school partnership manager running Kidz4 and is just getting started, with the ambition of Kidz4 becoming the national leader for after school clubs that blend mindfulness and sport together.

Alongside Kidz4, Lauren is a high-performance GB triathlete. Despite giving birth just to her daughter Milausha Rose just 7 months ago, Lauren is still able to compete thanks to British Triathlon’s leading pregnancy deferral policy. She explained:

“My triathlon career started going really well at the end of 2022, and in May 2023 it peaked when I raced for GB in Madrid and finished 7th in the world for my Sprint Age Gorup category. I thought right, I’m going for the podium now, and that’s when I found out I was pregnant.

As delighted as I was, in my mind I was thinking, is this it? Do I now need to choose between being an athlete or a mother?

Lauren and fellow GB Age Group athletes after racing in Madrid, where she finished 7th in the world

I was going to lose my spot on the GB squad and miss two or three years of competition due to qualification lead in times. I completely lost my motivation and became quite nervous about postpartum depression, so I got into a bit of a strange headspace”.

Alongside two other women in similar situations, they led the charge to work with British Triathlon to extend their pregnancy deferral policy for their top athletes to the Age group category.

Lauren became the first athlete to benefit from this earlier this year, which means she can defer her competition entry for up to two years while she starts her family. Lauren says this transformed her pregnancy experience:

“The pregnancy deferral policy was huge for me. It completely reset my motivation. I had a real drive to prime my body to be a high performer again, so I did a lot of pelvic floor work, paid attention to things that would make me a stronger athlete and was far more mindful about all aspects of training than I’d ever been before, which ultimately made me a stronger athlete”.

Kidz4 in action

Lauren is now racing in Istanbul in September this year, which she is really looking forward to. She encourages other sports to follow British Triathlon’s lead and implement similar polices to protect mothers:

“Mums are a declining population anyway, and our bodies go through so much change, that losing competitive sport as well does become a deciding factor between having a child or not.

Policies like British Triathlon’s are therefore pivotal, and if you look at the statics from Olympics and Paralympics, returning mums get far more gold medals than individual that haven’t had babies because you have this fighting drive. If a sport doesn’t protect mothers, they miss out on talent.

