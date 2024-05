Gardening competition see care homes nationwide get involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents, colleagues and local communities across the UK have been sprucing up their outdoor spaces as part of a nationwide competition.

The Aria Care Group, who provide high quality care and support in 50 communities nationwide, created the Aria in Bloom initiative in 2023 to create welcoming and enjoyable outdoor environments for their residents, colleagues, and visitors.

Homes including Denham Manor in Denham and Hulcott Nursing Home in Aylesbury enlisted their residents, colleagues, and local community to transform their homes into a blooming oasis.

The sun was shining for Aria in Bloom, adding to the success of the day, with all 50 communities participating, creating beautiful and welcoming homes for their residents, and the results were truly impressive.

Aria in Bloom at Hulcott Nursing Home

The garden at Hulcott underwent a remarkable transformation, thanks to the collective efforts of the team, residents and the 9th Aylesbury Cubs Scouts. Brand new planters, hanging baskets and spruced up flower beds now adorn the space, instantly brightening the surroundings.

Regional Support Manager Gary Kent commented on the success of Aria in Bloom, "It's incredible to see how Aria in Bloom has brought everyone together to make such a beautiful change in our community. The support and enthusiasm from everyone involved have truly made a difference in enhancing our outdoor spaces.”

The winning home and runners up will be chosen in the next few weeks when the plants and flowers have bloomed and the results can be seen in full effect.