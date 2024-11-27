Fundraising appeal for Buckingham pub devastated by Storm Bert floods tops £10k

An appeal to support a pub devastated by flooding caused by last week’s Storm Bert has raised more than £10k.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organised by Peter Edwards to support Lee and Louise Maloney, the landlord and landlady of The New Inn in Buckingham. The Bridge Street pub suffered badly following last week’s devastating floods which ruined stock in the pub cellar. Unfortunately, the damage wasn’t insured due to previous flooding incidents, causing significant financial problems and putting the business at risk. Said Peter “We are trying to raise some funds to help Lee and Lou of The New Inn in Buckingham survive in business following the devastating flood which wiped out all of the stock in their cellar.

“The stock wasn’t insured due to previous flood incidents and, as a result, Buckingham risks losing two of the best the pub industry has to offer.

Peter, who runs the Mitre pub, also in Buckingham, said he wanted to help as the two pubs share the same clientele and offer the same community feel. He says he’s delighted the appeal is going so well and thanked the generosity of people who have donated.

He explained the couple, who have been at the pub for six years, couldn’t get insurance due to flooding issues in the past.

He said: “The funds raised will help Lee and Lou recover and keep this beloved pub running, preserving an important part of the community.

“All the stock including kegs, which were contaminated by the water, has been ruined along with other items including the garden furniture so the pub will remain closed.

“They are taking things day by day but obviously the pub is their livelihood and they just haven’t the resources to re-stock, keep staff on or pay for the repairs. Without beer to sell there’s no money coming in. “But so far the appeal has raised just over the £10,000 target which is amazing.

He added: "Thank you so much to everyone who has donated for what is an already incredible total. “Please share the campaign to keep the barrel rolling.”

You can donate funds via the GoFundMe page